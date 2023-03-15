‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4: What The Cast Has Said About The Show’s Future

Ted Lasso is one of the biggest shows on television right now, but the future of the comedy series is currently in limbo. Apple TV’s Emmy Award winning comedy led by Jason Sudeikis returned March 15 for season 3, which very well may be the final season of the show. You’re probably wondering why such a popular show would end after only three seasons. Well, Jason has said that he’s always had a three-season arc in mind for the series, and he’s remained pretty vague about the possibility of a fourth season. Even if there’s no season 4, it’s been mentioned that the story of Ted Lasso could continue with potential spinoffs, which would really excite fans.

But, let’s be honest: we want more Ted Lasso! Fans aren’t ready to say goodbye to the beloved sports comedy that’s filled with so much heart and life lessons. Here is everything you need to know about the future of Ted Lasso, including the possible season 4 and spinoffs.

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4: Is It Happening?

As of March 2023, Ted Lasso has not been renewed for season 4. Over the past two years, the Ted Lasso team has said that the show would likely end after season 3. In June 2021, Jason Sudeikis, who co-created and executive produces the series, and also stars as Ted Lasso himself, all but confirmed that there would be no Ted Lasso season 4. Jason said to Entertainment Weekly, “The story that’s being told – that three-season arc – is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

In that same interview, Jason’s co-creator and co-star Brendan Hunt, said that Ted Lasso was “always meant to be three seasons.” He added, “It would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons. But even as committed to that idea as Jason may have been, none of us were prepared to the degree to which people love this show. I will say that, whatever he [Jason] decides, I will happily abide.”

Brett Goldstein, who plays fan-favorite Roy Kent, said in a 2022 interview with Sunday Times that season 3 of Ted Lasso was being written as the end of the series. “It was planned as three,” he said.

One week before the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere, Jason once again all but confirmed season 4 isn’t happening. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” the actor told Deadline. “The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering.”

‘Ted Lasso’ Spinoffs

The good news for Ted Lasso fans, is that Jason seems really into the idea of spinoffs about some of the characters. That means we could see the stories continue for Hannah Waddingham‘s Rebecca, Juno Temple‘s Keeley, Phil Dunster‘s Jamie Tartt, and others.

“Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” Jason told Deadline about possible Ted Lasso spinoffs. “Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do.”

Brendan Hunt hinted that spinoffs could happen, when he mentioned to Yahoo Canada that “everything is on the table” in regards to the future of the show. “I can also say, we’re not going to decide anytime soon,” Brendan shared. “We’re going to let this thing land, we’re all going to go our separate ways for a little bit. We’re going to reintroduce ourselves to the local institutions of our neighbourhoods and communities that we have been so neglectful of these past few years. After that all settled down, then we’ll come back together and we’ll figure out what’s going to happen next, if anything.”

Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate Shelley, confirmed that he’s down for a spinoff. “I feel like the writers were really open at the start and said that in their heads they’d mapped out three-season arcs,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “But that doesn’t mean that it definitely has to come to an end. There’s no reason why it couldn’t continue. So, we’ll see. I hope there’s more, but who knows.”