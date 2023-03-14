Brett Goldstein’s Girlfriend: Meet The ‘Ted Lasso’ Star’s Significant Other Beth Rylance

Brett Goldstein stars in ‘Ted Lasso’ alongside Jason Sudeikis.

The British actor has also appeared in ‘Robot Chicken’ and ‘Doctor Who’

He’s been dating comedian Beth Rylance since 2021.

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein is at the pinnacle of his career! At 42, the British actor currently plays Roy Kent on the Apple TV + hit series, right alongside Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis. But he’s been a prolific actor for years, appearing in a string of short films between 2005-2018, and more recently working as a voice actor in the upcoming 2024 movie Garfield. He’s also notably appeared in TV series including Dr. Who, Drunk History, Soulmates, Shrinking, and again as a voice actor in the animated Harley Quinn.

As his star rises, many are wondering about the heartthrob’s girlfriend of nearly two years, Beth Rylance. The duo confirmed their relationship in September 2021 at the Emmy Awards, just months after his costar Hannah Waddington told PEOPLE that the actor, “has a girlfriend.”

So who is Beth? Here’s everything you need to know about Brett’s girlfriend and their relationship.

She’s a comedian.

Beth is a British performer in her own right, so her natural chemistry with Brett makes sense. Per her official Instagram bio, the comedienne cheekily bills herself as an, “Actress/Writer/Not Mark Rylance’s Daughter. Available for weddings, christenings & bar mitzvahs.” In an Instagram story shared March 13, 2023, she joked, “as far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster,” along with a pic of a fluffy white cat lounging in a luxe chair.

Per PEOPLE, she also worked as a podcast host on Rules for Life, which appears to have gone defunct since 2020, and has appeared in BBC Laugh Lessons, Turn Up Charlie, and Comedy Central’s Every Blank Ever. Brett’s leading lady also teaches workshops at the School Of Comedy in London.

Beth frequently shares hilarious solo video sketches via Instagram and TikTok, as well.

She enjoys sharing her support for Brett via social media.

After Vanity Fair dropped the news that they were dating in 2021, the brunette beauty skillfully avoided the topic of her growing relationship with the Ted Lasso actor. “Okay FINE I got new headshots done but it was only in case Vanity Fair decide to do another article about who I’m dating without asking me and use a shot of me in prop glasses,” she joked in an Instagram post at the time.

After Brett took the opportunity to publicly declare that he loved her while accepting an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, she shared a slew of hilarious social media posts. “I wanna cry so bad, but I don’t think I can spare the moisture,” she wrote alongside a video of his 2021 acceptance speech. Via Twitter, she quipped, “Today is the day that my boyfriend goes to the Emmy’s as a Best Supporting Actor nominee and I am at home on my second load of laundry.”

Another tweet the same day hilarious read, “Just to confirm, my boyfriend is Kenan Thompson off of SNL.” And in another sweet message, she shared, “My godmother has just text [sic] me to say congratulations on my boyfriend’s Grammy award and this is why I love her.”

Beth is an ersatz poet.

But only within the context of her remarkable talents as a comedian. In a February 13, 2021 Instagram post, she shared a comedic typewritten poem reading, “roses are red, violets are red, everything is red. I want to die.” “A short poem I wrote on a typewriter while drunk at a party,” she captioned the poem, which was dated July 23, 2016. “Wasn’t even February at the time. Open to publishing deals.”

She was a victim of stalking.

On a much more serious note, Beth revealed in September of 2020 during a Strictly Stalking true crime podcast appearance that she had been a victim of stalking. “I spoke to @feathergirl77 & @jaked3000 about my 2014 stalking case where a man who stalked me on Twitter turned up on my doorstep,” she wrote in a Sept 15, 2020 Instagram post. “Big shout out to @sirin_kale who did such incredible work on stalking and the stalkers register that she basically taught me everything I know about it, and can talk about it in the hope for change and safety.”

A further description posted to the platform revealed more details about the harrowing experience. “Beth Rylance was stalked by a stranger who tried to convince her that they were lovers,” the description read. “After graduating from University, Beth returned home and began receiving Twitter notifications from an older man she’d never met. He messaged her that he ‘missed her,’ wrote romantic blog posts about her, and posted videos he shot calling her his ‘woman’. Beth blocked him, then he reached out to her friends pleading with them to get in touch with her. He discovered her address, showed up at her front door and refused to leave until he got to see her.”