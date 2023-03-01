‘Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Arrested For Stalking & Violating Order Of Protection Amid Divorce

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards, 35, has been arrested for the second time in a month after he was caught violating an order of protection once again, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into police custody on March 1 and charged with both stalking and violation of an Order of Protection. Ryan was out of jail from his first arrest after posting a $55,000 bond when he was arrested again Wednesday, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

The statement did not reveal who the MTV reality personality was caught stalking, but it is known that he already had an Order of Protection in place for his soon-to-be ex-wife, Mackenzie Edwards, 26. He was arrested on Feb. 10 for breaking that Order of Protection “by contacting her father on February 9, 2023 advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings”, the sheriff’s office’s press release explained. As officers investigated Ryan, they learned that he had an active warrant for Harassment from the Chattanooga Police Department from Feb. 8. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in the harassment incident.

Things got worse for Ryan after law enforcement arrived at his place of employment to arrest him. When they searched him, they found him “to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics.”

The news of Ryan’s most recent arrest comes just one day after HollywoodLife confirmed that Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan on Monday, Feb. 27 after five years of marriage. A judge also reportedly signed an order granting temporary custody of Ryan and Mackenize’s two children, 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella, for Mackenzie.

Ryan made headlines in February as well for both blasting Mackenize online while sharing intimate photos of her and for claiming she cheated on him and ditched him and their kids for her alleged new man. “She left them with me,” he told The Sun in an interview published on Feb. 10. “I definitely feel sorry for my kids. I thought that they needed to see us together and work it out.”

“She got caught cheating on me. I tried to make her better, but you can’t make somebody want something. She’s a coward,” he continued. “She got mad because her image won’t be the same. That’s all she’s about, is how she looks.” Shortly after the interview, he was arrested for breaking the order of violation.

Furthermore, Ryan was in the spotlight as the Teen Mom Family Reunion reunion episode aired on Feb. 21. While he did not appear in the season, he was invited to talk things out with Maci Bookout, with whom he shares a son, 14-year-old Bentley. During the chat, Ryan got visibly emotional as he admitted to being regretful for not always supporting his son. “I mean there was a lot of times I wasn’t there just to see him play ball, just putting myself first,” he confessed through tears. Earlier in the episode, he said he would love to get some one-on-one time with Bentley.