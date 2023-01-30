‘Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Hints He & Mackenzie Are Getting A Divorce: It’s The ‘Right Thing’

Ryan Edwards, 35, sparked speculation that he and his wife Mackenzie, 26, are getting a divorce, with a new and now deleted Instagram post. The Teen Mom star shared a photo of a quote that read, “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth” on Jan. 29, and added his own caption alongside it, according to in Touch. “Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted [sic],” he wrote.

Ryan, who shares oldest son Bentley, 14, with ex Maci Bookout, also reportedly shared a comment under one of Mackenzie’s Instagram photos, which can be seen below, that showed the two of them posing and smiling in July 2022. “Take wife down off this,” he apparently wrote. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

“Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look who I’m talking to,” he reportedly continued. “And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing [sic].”

Ryan’s latest message and comments come after he and Mackenzie got married in 2017. The lovebirds, who share son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3, met a gym in Tennessee before striking up a romance. Their relationship, including their wedding, was then documented on the popular Teen Mom series. Ryan’s addiction struggles were also showcased on the show and he ended up going to rehab shortly after marrying Mackenzie.

“A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” he said at the time. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”