‘Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Looks Happy & Healthy In Rare Family Photo With Wife Mackenzie & Kids

Ryan Edwards was positively beaming in a series of new photos posted by his adoring wife, Mackenzie, as the couple celebrated their son, Jagger’s, birthday! See the endearing images.

It looked like total bliss at the Edwards’ home on October 12. In new images posted to Mackenzie Edwards‘ official Instagram account, the young mom, 23, shared images from her and Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards‘ son, Jagger‘s, second birthday! The first image was positively adorable, as it featured Jagger with a pacifier in his mouth grabbing a slice of birthday pizza!

The toddler was flanked by his big brothers — Mackenzie’s son Hudson, whom she shares with ex Zachary Stephens, and Ryan’s son Bentley, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout. In Bentley’s arms was Ryan and Mackenzie’s second child together, daughter Stella Rhea Edwards, who the couple welcomed in January. The second pic in the carousel post was an adorable photo of mother and daughter, with Mackenzie holding baby Stella in her arms and beaming with pride at the camera.

Finally, fans got to see Mackenzie’s husband of roughly three years, Ryan, 32, with his wife and their children. It was an adorable series of photos that fans completely adored. “Yesterday we celebrated Jaggy’s birthday! Safe to say we had a great time,” Mackenzie wrote as the caption to the photos. “How could you not have a blast around this bunch? My [heart] is full.” Throughout the comments, fans were so happy to see how healthy Ryan was looking after a tough few years.

When Ryan and Mackenzie welcomed their baby girl at the beginning of 2020, it marked roughly nine months since Ryan had been released from a three-month jail sentence for theft of services. Prior to his arrest, Ryan went back to rehab in 2018 for the second time due to drug abuse, but Mackenzie was by his side and so proud of the progress he had made. Two years since his second stint in rehab Ryan truly looks happy and healthy, as evidenced by the photos Mackenzie recently shared.

Mackenzie and Ryan wed in 2017 after their lives were chronicled on the MTV series. Mackenzie has been her husband’s greatest support throughout his trials and tribulations. Now that fans can see the father doing so well, they cannot wait to see more of the happy family in the future!