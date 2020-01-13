‘Teen Mom OG’s Ryan & Mackenzie Edwards Welcome Baby No. 2 Nine Mos. After His Jail Release: Pics

Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards are ‘so in love’ with their second child, a baby girl who they introduced to their fans and followers in a sweet post on Instagram!

Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards were over the moon to share their exciting news on Jan. 13. The couple of Teen Mom OG took to Instagram to share the first few snaps of their second child; a baby girl named Stella Rhea Edwards. “Welcome to the world sweet Stella! Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day,” the pair shared on Mackenzie’s Instagram account. “What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already.”

Along with the lovely caption, the pair shared three professional photos of their little family. The first simply featured the couple with their daughter, while the next showed the whole family — including Ryan’s son with Maci Bookout, Bentley, Mackenzie’s son with Zachary Stephens, Hudson, and Mackenzie and Ryan’s first child, son Jagger. The final snap was a beautiful image of baby Stella asleep in her dads arms, all of which you can see here.

Mackenzie and Ryan were positively thrilled when they shared the news that they were expecting their second child (and first girl) in July 2019. “Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January,” their July 5 Instagram post read. With few details beyond the due month, the couple shared a sonogram of their baby girl to Mackenzie’s Instagram post. The wait, of course, was all worth it for the wonderful New Year’s surprise!

The exciting announcement comes roughly nine months after Ryan was released from jail. Ryan had spent roughly three months in Hamilton County Jail between January and April 2019 for theft of services. Upon his release, Ryan was so thrilled to be going home. “Ryan is ecstatic right now,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “The past three months have been excruciating. All he wanted was to be home with his wife and family.” Preparations for Ryan’s return were even chronicled on the June 24, 2019 episode of Teen Mom OG. Since his return Ryan’s time at home has been very well spent with his young family and ushering in the new year!