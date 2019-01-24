Maci Bookout ‘Not Shocked’ At Ryan’s Recent Arrest, But She’s Heartbroken For Son Bentley

After Ryan Edwards was arrested for theft and for violating his probation, Maci Bookout thinks that their 10-year-old son, Bentley, ‘deserves better’ — HL has more EXCLUSIVE details.

Ryan Edwards, 28, has disappointed Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, 27, again. Her ex didn’t pay his bar tab of $36 on Dec. 19 and was booked at the Hamilton County Jail for Theft Under $1,000 on Jan. 23, according to the police report that HollywoodLife obtained. Here’s where it gets more serious — because Ryan was arrested for heroin possession in March 2017, this recent arrest violated his probation, and he’s now being held without bond as of Jan. 24.

“Sadly, Maci isn’t shocked by Ryan’s recent arrest,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HL. Instead, she’s fretting over how this latest arrest will affect her and Ryan’s 10-year-old son, Bentley. “She’s heartbroken over all of this as her main concern is Bentley and how she is going to explain this behavior to him as he continues to get older Bentley,” our source continues. “She was hopeful that Ryan could get better, but the fact that he is unable to change some of his ways is her worst nightmare as a mother.”

It has only been two months since Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Edwards, announced that the former MTV star completed a 90-day stint in rehab. Ryan had sought help after spending a week in jail in July 2018 for breaking his probation over the heroin possession charge mentioned earlier. Ryan’s latest charge also comes just three months after he and Mackenzie welcomed their first child, Jagger, in Oct. 18. As more arrests pile on Ryan’s criminal record, Maci “would never [have] imagined she would have to deal with this kind of stuff,” our source reveals. “All she ever says is that Bentley deserves better.”

Maci had already issued a warning to Ryan if he didn’t get his act together, as seen in an episode of Teen Mom OG that aired in Nov. 2018. “Part of me just wants to let Ryan know that if he f**ks it up this time he’s not going to have another chance when it comes to Bentley,” Maci told her friend, Keelie.