‘Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Arrested For Possession Of Heroin 2 Mos. After Completing Rehab

It’s been just two months since Ryan Edwards completed 90 days in rehab, and he’s found himself in legal trouble for possession of heroin, a clerk for Hudson County Jail in Tenn. confirmed. Ryan was arrested on Jan. 23.

Ryan Edwards was arrested for theft of services under $1,000 and possession of heroin on Jan. 23 around 12:45 a.m., Radar Online reported on Jan. 24. The site received confirmation from the Hamilton County Jail in Tennessee that Ryan was being held on $500 bond for the theft charges. The jail’s clerk also confirmed that the reality star was arrested for a possession of heroin in Red Bank County, and explained that the warrant for that charge was likely already out at the time of the theft arrest. For the drug charge, Ryan is being held with no bond and he has a court date set for Feb. 6.

This shocking news comes just two months after Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Edwards, confirmed that he had completed his 90 days in rehab following a July 23 arrest for breaking probation on a previous heroin possession charge. After that arrest, he spent a week in jail before eventually starting three months in rehab. Ryan has long struggled with substance abuse, which has been a major storyline on Teen Mom OG. He shares a son, Bentley, with Maci Bookout, who has continuously expressed her concern about the 10-year-old being in his father’s care.

Meanwhile, Ryan’s first child with Mackenzie, Jagger, was born in October, in the midst of his rehab stint. Mackenzie has stood by Ryan throughout all his recent struggles, as well as another rehab stay in 2017. He completed 21 out of 30 days in treatment during that session.