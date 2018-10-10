Ryan Edwards’ Wife Gives Birth: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Misses Baby Being Born While In Rehab

Mackenzie Standifer reportedly gave birth on Oct. 9 to a baby boy! We’ve got all the details on why her husband had to miss the major moment — and who was there instead!

Ryan Edwards, 30, may be in rehab for his heroin abuse, but the Teen Mom OG star’s wife just welcomed their little one to the world! Their son Jagger Ryan Edwards arrived on Oct. 9 at midnight after being induced the day before, a source told Radar Online. Their baby boy was reportedly seven pounds and one ounce! But even though Ryan couldn’t be there for the birth of Jagger because he was in an Alabama rehab center, Mackenzie Standifer, 21, was not alone during the major moment. “Mackenzie’s mom Terran and dad Bobby were at the hospital,” the insider said. “Ryan’s mom Jen and dad Larry were also there.” Phew! That’s what we like to hear.

While the birth of Jagger marks the couple’s first child together, each of them already has another from a previous relationship. Mackenzie had Hudson during her last marriage, and Ryan welcomed Bentley, 9, with Maci Bookout, 27, on the hit MTV reality show. This third birth didn’t break the baby boy trend, and we bet both of the half-siblings are so excited by this news. The growing fam will be living with Mackenzie’s parents for the time being, especially since rumor has it that Ryan won’t leave rehab until February or March.

The Teen Mom OG star checked in last month after a rocky year. He was arrested after failing a drug test in March, testing positive for both opiates and morphine. He went to rehab in May, and a couple months later, he was arrested again for breaking probation from his past heroin possession charge. And now that he’s back in rehab again, we’re glad he’s continuing to battle his addictions.

While it’s obviously unfortunate that Ryan couldn’t be there with Mackenzie for the birth of his baby, we hope he comes out of the treatment center even better for Jagger.