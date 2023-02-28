‘Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards & Wife Mackenzie Split As She Files For Divorce After His Latest Arrest

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards’ wife Mackenzie filed for divorce from him on Monday, February 27. The divorce was first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, and HollywoodLife confirmed it after obtaining the court documents. The divorce filing came just weeks after Ryan, 35, was last arrested for harassing his wife, 26. Mackenzie has reportedly retained an attorney and a judge signed an order granting temporary custody of the pair’s two children Jagger and Stella.

Ryan was arrested on February 10, just days after Mackenzie had filed an order of protection against him. He was brought in for violating the order and also harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Police filed warrants against the Teen Mom star for violating the protective order and “stalking” Mackenzie on February 23, per Page Six.

Mackenzie and Ryan have been married since 2017. Besides their son and daughter, each also has a child from prior relationships. Ryan shares his older son Bentley with his ex Maci Bookout, who was featured on the MTV series 16 And Pregnant, and later Teen Mom. Before the filing, Ryan had hinted that the two may have been divorcing in a since-deleted Instagram post in January. He shared a quote about trust and reportedly left comments on some of Mackenzie’s Instagram posts. “Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted [sic],” he wrote, per In Touch. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

Ahead of the new series Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Maci admitted that she doesn’t have much of a relationship with Ryan anymore in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife back in September. “I couldn’t tell you the last time I spoke words to him, or saw him even. When he was a part of the show, there was no relationship. So we were sitting there, having to talk about each other like we [actually] talk to each other, but we don’t,” she said. “We truly haven’t had a relationship at all in probably four years.”