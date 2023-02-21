Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Cries Over His Non-Existent Relationship With Son Bentley, 14: Watch

Former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards, 35, returned to MTV screens for the Teen Mom Family Reunion reunion episode on Feb. 21 and got emotional when asked about his strained relationship with his and Maci Bookout‘s child, 14-year-old Bentley. In the emotional preview for the reunion episode, Ryan admitted to Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, also known as Coach B, that he regrets not being there for his son over the years. “I mean there was a lot of times I wasn’t there just to see him play ball, just putting myself first,” he recalled with tears rolling down his face. At that point, Maci, 31, was crying as well.

Earlier in the clip, Coach B asked him what his “vision for a healthy co-parenting relationship with Maci” looks like. He replied that he simply wants Maci, “to be okay with just being able to see him”. He added, “Hell, I haven’t got to spend any time with him just me in a long time.” Perhaps his invite to the reunion episode is one step closer to that happening. The father-of-three did not join the full season of Teen Mom Family Reunion, but their situation was covered on the show.

During the Feb. 7 episode of the series, Maci participated in an exercise with Coach B to help her remove the weight she has been carrying from fractured relationships and other stressors in her life, including her disappointment with Ryan. “I think it’s anger, and exhaustion. Anger of Bentley not getting what he deserves. The exhaustion just comes from: I’m tired of the enabling,” Maci explained of her relationship with the father of her first child.

As fans know, Ryan has experienced several run-ins with the law and has struggled with substance abuse over the years. He was last arrested on Feb. 10 of this year for allegedly violating the order of protection his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, had been granted against him just one day before. Law enforcement became involved again on Feb. 10 when Jen brought them proof that Ryan had posted a revealing and personal photo of her on his Instagram account as well as made offensive comments about her, such as calling her a “spineless s***”. Furthermore, authorities realized “Ryan had an active warrant for Harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department,” according to a press release. The victim was named as Mackenzie.

When authorities learned of the outstanding warrant, they searched Ryan at his place of work and found him to be “in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics.” Ryan was therefore booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on three charges: Harassment (Warrant), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

During the above-mentioned Feb. 7 episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion, Maci also spoke about the broken relationship she has with Ryan’s parents, Larry and Jen. She admitted she had not spoken to them since their blowout fight at the last Teen Mom OG reunion, and decided with Coach B that it would be best to reach out. She texted Jen to ask if she would be interested in joining her in Oregon while she filmed Teen Mom: Family Reunion. It appears things went well, as Jen was spotted crying off-stage during the preview clip.

