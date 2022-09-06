Maci Bookout’s Kids: Meet The ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s 3 Children

Maci Bookout, 31, has let roughly half of her life play out on MTV. The Tennessee native rose to fame on 16 and Pregnant, after she conceived her first child, son Bentley Cadence, who was born in October 2008. After joining the spinoff series Teen Mom, which was later renamed Teen Mom OG, Maci gave birth to two more children: daughter Jayde Carter, born on May 29, 2015, and son Maverick Reed, born on May 31, 2016. Fans will see more of Maci’s life as a mom of three on MTV’s mega series Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Maci previously spoke to HollywoodLife about expanding her family with husband Taylor McKinney. “I wouldn’t say there’s a plan. I mean, we are definitely still open to adoption in the future, but no, I mean, we don’t have a plan,” the reality star EXCLUSIVELY shared back in March 2020. “For now, we agree to disagree on biological children, but we’re definitely in the same boat when it comes to adoption.”

Maci hasn’t welcomed any more children since she made those comments. The MTV star adores all three of her kids and her greatest joy in life is being a mom. Here’s everything you need to know about Maci’s children.

Bentley

Maci shares her son Bentley Cadence Edwards, 13, with her ex-fiance, Ryan Edwards. They were featured in the very first episode of 16 and Pregnant, which aired on June 11, 2009, and explored Ryan’s indifference about having a baby with Maci. Maci gave birth to Bentley on October 27, 2008. Maci and Ryan ended their engagement in 2010 and they’ve had a turbulent co-parenting relationship since then. In 2018, Maci and her husband Taylor allegedly filed an order of protection against Ryan, who was allegedly threatening the couple in voicemails. Ryan is now married to Mackenzie Standifer and they have two children together.

On Teen Mom 2, Bentley agreed to spend more time with Ryan if he went to therapy with him, but Ryan only did one session and it was by himself. In Sept. 2021, Maci told HL that Bentley’s relationship with his dad is “stagnant” because of the therapy drama. She also said that her relationship with her ex is “pretty much non-existent.” As for Maci and Bentley, they have a super strong mother-son relationship that viewers see play out on the shows.

Jayde

Jayde Carter McKinney, who is Maci’s only daughter, and her first child with husband Taylor McKinney, is now 7 years old. Jayde is the cutest mini-me of her mother’s and the pair have such a close relationship. Maci gave birth to her daughter in January 2015 while she was only dating Taylor, a motocross racer from Texas. The couple got married over a year and a half later.

Although she’s only 7, Jayde has taken up wrestling and is a force to be reckoned with. Jayde actually won the Tennessee state championship in her age division in March 2022. She proudly showed off her trophy after her victory in footage that Maci posted to Instagram. Don’t mess with Jayde!

Maverick

Maci announced that she was pregnant with her son Maverick Reed McKinney, 6, shortly after she got engaged to Taylor. The couple welcomed their second child together on May 31, 2016, five months before they got married in Greenville, Florida. Maverick suffered from severe silent reflux after his birth, which Maci opened up about in her book, I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To). “His pediatrician prescribed him medicine to reduce stomach acidity and help relieve the pain, but every time we gave it to him he would push it out with his tongue or he would get so upset that he would throw the medicine right back up,” she wrote in the book.

Luckily, Maverick has overcome those health obstacles and the 6-year-old has become an athlete just like his siblings. He plays baseball and is also a wrestler. Maci and Taylor are always on the sidelines supporting Maverick at his sport matches. Maci loves all three of her children so much, and we can’t wait to see more of the family dynamics play out on MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.