Maci Bookout Says 12-Year-Old Son Bentley’s Relationship With Dad Ryan Edwards Is ‘Stagnant’

Maci Bookout reveals why her son, Bentley, and his dad, Ryan Edwards, have not been spending any time together.

Even though Ryan Edwards started seeing a therapist — at son Bentley’s request — last season on Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout says Ryan didn’t anymore therapy after that, and his relationship with Bentley has suffered because of it.

“[They’re not spending time together] because [Bentley’s] sticking to his boundaries and his comfort levels and stuff. Ryan hasn’t gone to therapy with him, so it’s just kind of stagnant at this point,” Maci told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, when we asked her whether Bentley and Ryan had spent anymore time together since last season.

Last season, Bentley agreed to spend more time with Ryan if he went to therapy with him. But before they could do joint sessions together, Bentley’s therapist asked Ryan to do some solo sessions. Viewers of Teen Mom OG saw Ryan do one session with Bentley’s therapist, so their future seemed promising, but as we said, Maci is now claiming that Ryan didn’t continue with therapy after that.

Therefore, her own relationship with Ryan is “pretty much non-existent.” Maci told us, “We don’t have a relationship at all”, when we asked how they’ve been getting along when it comes to co-parenting Bentley. We suppose if Bentley’s choosing not to see Ryan, there’s no reason for Maci to speak to Ryan either, so we weren’t totally surprised by her response.

Maci, who is promoting the new season of Teen Mom OG, also claims she didn’t ask MTV to fire Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, from the show, following last season’s volatile reunion. After the reunion showed Maci’s husband Taylor McKinney, and Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, getting into a heated altercation, it was reported that Ryan’s family was fired from the show. Mackenzie later said that Maci’s to blame for their exit from the series, but Maci tells us that’s not the case.

“All I know to say is that I don’t own the show or, you know, I’m not in charge of anything. If she wants to talk and thinks that, that’s fine, but I don’t have — I’m flattered that she’s giving me that power — but I don’t have that power,” Maci said.

Want more? New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.