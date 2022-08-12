Jenelle Evans Returns To ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise In ‘Next Chapter’: Watch 1st Trailer

Jenelle Evans is back in the Teen Mom franchise after being fired from the show in the spring of 2019. On Sept. 6, MTV’s new show Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, featuring castmates from Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2, will premiere. The first trailer, released on Aug. 12, reveals that Jenelle is also set to make a guest appearance.

At the very end of the one minute trailer, Briana DeJesus announces to a group of the moms, “Jenelle wanted to come.” The group was getting together for an event to celebrate Kailyn Lowry’s lawsuit against Briana being dismissed, and Jenelle is quickly seen on-camera getting out of a car. The full context of her appearance and how long she’ll be on the show for have not been confirmed.

Jenelle was let go from Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family’s dog. The backlash was extreme, especially and David and Jenelle defended his actions. Jenelle was replaced in the franchise by Jade Cline.

The cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will feature all of the current stars of Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2, minus Kailyn and Mackenzie McKee. From Teen Mom OG, we’ll get to see Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Catelynn Baltierra. Meanwhile, from Teen Mom 2, the new series will star Leah Messe, Briana, Ashley Jones and Jade.

“The casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are each currently in different stages of motherhood — some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers!” a press release for the show revealed. “But they all share the unique experience of momming so young. For the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond this “Mom Group” shares as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering this next phase of life together.”

In addition, other Teen Mom franchise shows that are set to return to MTV include Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls Night In, as well as the continued run of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant.