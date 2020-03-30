Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout Reveals When She & Taylor McKinney Plan On Adopting

Maci Bookout gave HollywoodLife an EXCLUSIVE update on where she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, currently stand when it comes to adopting a child. The pair have disagreed in the past about welcoming more ‘biological children.’

Maci Bookout, 28, and her husband Taylor McKinney, 30, previously tackled the subject of expanding their family on Teen Mom OG. Now, Maci EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how these plans have since changed since those episodes aired in 2019! However, Maci wouldn’t exactly call her and Taylor’s future family goals “plans.” They’re a work in progress, since the couple still needs to come to an agreement about adoption.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a plan. I mean, we are definitely still open to adoption in the future, but no, I mean, we don’t have a plan,” Maci told HollywoodLife. During the first half of Season 8, Maci asked Taylor if he’d get a vasectomy — a request he wasn’t expecting, and not ready to agree to! It appears not much has changed since then. Maci added, “We’re still on opposite sides of the fence as far as biological children are concerned.”

That doesn’t mean Taylor is any less interested in alternative routes to natural births, however! “We both are definitely still very interested in wanting to go the adoption route,” Maci continued. “So, for now, we agree to disagree on biological children, but we’re definitely in the same boat when it comes to adoption.”

This “agree to disagree” attitude was apparent when Maci and Taylor had a big talk about their family’s future in an episode of Teen Mom OG, which aired in July of 2019. Maci’s birth control implant was expiring, putting her in a difficult position as a sufferer of PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome). PCOS is a hormonal disorder that can cause infertility, explaining her preference for Taylor to instead get a vasectomy and go with adoption.

While Maci made it clear that she no longer wants to give their children Maverick, 3, and Jayde, 4, another biological sibling, Taylor wasn’t ready to make such a commitment! Maci also shares a 11-year-old son, Bentley, with her ex Ryan Edwards. You can keep up with this family of five on MTV’s new season of Teen Mom OG, which just premiered on March 17!

