Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Arrested For Violating Order Of Protection & Possession Of Drugs

Former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards, 35, was arrested on Feb. 10, HollywoodLife has confirmed. According to the Hamilton County sheriff’s office, on Feb. 9, Ryan was served with an Order of Protection, ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, 26, was currently living.

On Feb. 10, however, Mackenzie went to the sheriff’s office to report that Ryan had posted revealing photos of her on his Instagram account. While the photos did not show nudity, they were revealing and very personal. And it was during that conversation the police realized Ryan had “violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on February 9, 2023 advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings”, according to the sheriff’s office’s press release.

Once the police did some digging, they discovered that “Ryan had an active warrant for Harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023″.

After learning of the warrant, deputies went Ryan’s place of employment and arrested him on Friday.”Subsequent to the arrest, Edwards was searched and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics,” the press release further said. The couple’s shared home also “sustained considerable damage” around the time that Ryan collected his belongings, but it’s not yet clear if Ryan is responsible.

Ryan was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on the following existing and new charges: Harassment (Warrant), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

This news comes days after Ryan took to social media to slam Mackenzie, whom he shares two children with (Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3), for allegedly cheating on him. Interestingly, he backtracked just days later, saying they were working on their marriage, but things obviously took a turn for the worse since then. Ryan and Mackenzie have had their fair share of ups and downs since they started dating in 2016. Ryan is known to struggle with addiction issues, which have affected his relationships with both Mackenzie, whom he wed in 2017, and his ex, Maci Bookout, whom he shares 14-year-old son Bentley with.