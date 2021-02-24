‘Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout Claps Back After Ryan Edwards’ Wife Calls Her ‘Petty’

After Maci Bookout heard what Ryan Edwards and his wife said about her on this week’s’Teen Mom OG,’ she hit back with some fighting words of her own on Twitter.

The drama is real between Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards on this season of Teen Mom OG, and now, it’s spilling onto Twitter, too! Maci tuned into the show’s Feb. 22 episode, and watched Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards‘, tell their side of the drama. One comment that Maci seemed to take specific issue with was when Mackenzie called her a ‘petty b****.’

I really wanted to post some "petty b*tch" (and hilarious) comments, but I'll wait until they can tell me the definition of "petty" without googling it and reading it aloud. 🎤 — Maci McKinney (@MaciBookout) February 24, 2021

“I really wanted to post some “petty b**ch” (and hilarious) comment, but I’ll wait until they can tell me the definition of petty without googling it and reading it aloud,” Maci tweeted after the episode aired. She also re-posted a quote from Yogi Bhajan to further explain her feelings on the issues she has with Ryan and Mackenzie. “If you are willing to look at another person’s behavior toward you as a reflection of the state of their relationship with themselves rather than a statement about your value as a person, then you will, over a period of time, cease to react at all,” the quote said.

This week’s drama between Maci, her ex and his wife stemmed from Maci and Ryan’s son, Bentley, declaring that he didn’t want to attend a party at Ryan and Mackenzie’s house. The party was for Ryan and Mackenzie’s son — and Bentley’s half brother — Jagger (the two also share a daughter, Stella). “It’s one thing to be a petty b***h, that’s fine,” Mackenzie said during the episode. “But when you start including my kids, that’s just not okay with me.”

Ryan has struggled with addiction in the past, but now that Bentley is older, Maci has started to let him make his own decisions regarding his relationship with his father. However, Ryan and Mackenzie are adamant that Maci has been influencing the 12-year-old’s decisions. Bentley did end up attending Jagger’s party, but told Maci afterward that he had “like, no interaction” with his dad.

The birthday party drama actually began during the Feb. 16 episode of Teen Mom OG, when Maci first found out that the party was going to be held at Ryan’s home. At first, she was told that the event was at Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry’s, house, which Bentley felt more comfortable visiting. After the mix-up, she vented to her husband, Taylor McKinney, about Ryan’s immaturity. “I wish I had less self control,” she said. “So I could just lose my damn mind and go crazy Maci.”