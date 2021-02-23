‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Catelynn Suspects She’s Pregnant & Ryan Bashes Maci As ‘Spiteful’ & ‘Evil’

To say Ryan Edwards dislikes his ex, Maci Bookout, would be an understatement. He made his feelings for her very clear during the Feb. 23 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’.

After Ryan learned that Bentley didn’t want to attend his brother Jagger‘s birthday party if it was going to be held at Ryan’s house, Ryan told his wife, Mackenzie, “I know [my mom] wants to see Bentley, but there comes a point in time where you can only take so much of Maci’s bulls***.” Mackenzie then insinuated that Maci is a “petty bitch”, and Ryan added that he feels she’s a “spiteful, evil bitch.”

"I haven't seen him in forever, and then that'd just be a big jump from just like, not seeing him." 💔 When there's a change in plans, Bentley has a change of heart when it comes to seeing his dad on tonight's #TeenMomOG. pic.twitter.com/jdvTGvgXM1 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) February 23, 2021

While Maci’s been allowing Bentley to make all of his own decisions pertaining to visits with his dad amid Ryan’s struggle with addiction, Ryan consistently blames Maci for the choices that their son makes. But he refuses to acknowledge his own behavior. Just like this week, Bentley said Ryan was acting odd at the birthday party, so maybe Bentley’s decision to distance himself from his dad was a wise choice.

After returning home to Maci and stepdad Taylor McKinney, Bentley told them that Ryan showed up to the party 30 minutes late and solo. Bentley also claimed that Ryan later ran off to a bedroom for an extended period of time and barely acknowledged him. Poor Bentley.

Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell suspected she was pregnant this week. And because this episode was filmed a few months back, we don’t suspect this is the pregnancy she just announced in real-time, earlier this week. Especially because — even though she was feeling symptoms of being pregnant — she took a bunch of pregnancy tests and most of them turned up negative. Catelynn felt a few appeared to have a positive result, but Tyler just thought she was seeing what she wanted to see. And a few days later, Catelynn had her period. We also could soon learn that this was the miscarriage that Catelynn revealed just a few months ago.

And with that… We'll see you next Tuesday for another #TeenMomOG! 👀 pic.twitter.com/GEdp4Ttt2O — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) February 17, 2021

In other Teen Mom OG news, Amber Portwood persuaded Gary Shirley to open a restaurant on his property, which she would invest in, Mackenzie McKee made her way to Florida after Josh told her he had no interest in following her, and Cheyenne Floyd went house hunting with Zach. But in the end, she felt like it was too soon for them to be buying a house together, so she suggested he just move in with her for a trail run, instead.

