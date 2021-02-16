‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Maci Bookout Nearly Loses Her Mind Over New Drama With Ryan Edwards

Maci Bookout lost her patience during the Feb. 16 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, when she said she wished she had ‘less self control’ so she could just ‘lose’ her ‘damn mind’ and ‘go crazy Maci’ on Ryan Edwards.

At the start of the Feb. 16 episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout‘s biggest problem was finding out whether or not her son, Bentley, felt comfortable enough to attend his brother’s birthday party. A party that she and Bentley were both told would take place at Jen and Larry Edwards‘ house. But just after Bentley made the decision to go, despite his rocky relationship with his dad, Ryan Edwards, Ryan’s mom Jen informed them that she made a mistake.

Apparently, Jen mixed up two parties that were planned for Bentley’s brother and the one Bentley already said he’d attend is actually the one being held at Ryan’s house — not Jen and Larry’s. That news upset Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, as a big reason why Bentley felt so comfortable going was because he thought the party was going to be at his grandparents’ house — not Ryan’s.

Will Bentley be comfortable enough to attend his brother’s birthday party? @MaciBookout is letting him make the call on tonight’s #TeenMomOG! 👏 pic.twitter.com/H6o1agGAr3 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) February 16, 2021

Taylor told Maci that they’d have to talk to Bentley about the new situation before making a final decision. However, he didn’t care if their decision turned them into the “bad guys”. And Maci agreed — she said Jen and Larry were “slowly but surely shooting themselves in the foot” by not respecting Bentley’s wishes. Taylor went on to say he’s the “most angry” at Ryan, who he said isn’t acting like a “grown man” because he doesn’t yet have his “s*** together”. And if Ryan did have his “s*** together”, none of them would be in the position they’re in today. “You wouldn’t have to go through Jen and Larry — you wouldn’t have to coparent with them,” Taylor told Maci, to which she said, “I wish I had less self control so I could just lose my damn mind and go crazy Maci.”

Meanwhile, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell worked on new ways to discipline Nova since she’s been acting very spoiled. Instead of just buying her new toys like Catelynn said she has been doing, they decided to make her do chores to earn money. And with that money, she can then buy toys because as Tyler said, nothing in this world is free.

Later, Amber Portwood went shopping for modular homes with Gary Shirley since he had previously asked her to move onto his property. But after talking to her brother, she realized it was a bad idea. Not only would Amber and Gary probably fight more, but Amber’s brother said Gary still loves her so it’d only lead to drama.

Thanks for watching + tweeting along! We'll see you again next week for a new #TeenMomOG. 👋 pic.twitter.com/ItICaFwol1 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) February 10, 2021

Finally, Cheyenne Floyd finally told Cory Wharton that she’s dating Zach again — and he gave her his approval (even though she said she didn’t need it). Plus, Mackenzie McKee visited her mom’s gravesite before seeing her dad through his open heart surgery.

