Where to Watch ‘Off Campus’: How to Stream the New Romance Series

Image Credit: Courtesy of Prime

After becoming a massive hit on BookTok, Elle Kennedy’s beloved “Off Campus” series has officially made the jump to television. The romantic drama arrives as hockey romance stories continue to dominate pop culture following the breakout success of series like Heated Rivalry, with many viewers already comparing the two adaptations. Set at Briar University, “Off Campus” follows a group of college students navigating relationships, friendships and hockey-fueled chaos, with season 1 centering on Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham’s fake-dating romance. Since premiering on Prime Video, the series has quickly generated attention online and already secured a season 2 renewal.

Learn more about the series below.

What Is ‘Off Campus’ About?

“Off Campus” is a romance drama series based on Off-Campus by Elle Kennedy. The show follows students at Briar University, centering on the relationship between quiet songwriter Hannah Wells and hockey star Garrett Graham as they navigate college life, friendships and romance.

‘Off Campus’ Cast

The cast of “Off Campus” is led by Ella Bright as Hannah Wells and Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham. Other main cast members include Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes, Antonio Cipriano as John Logan, Jalen Thomas Brooks as John Tucker, Stephen Thomas Kalyn as Dean Di Laurentis and Josh Heuston as Justin Kohl. The series also features Steve Howey in a recurring role as Phil Graham.

Where to Watch ‘Off Campus’

Off Campus is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. All eight episodes of season 1 were released on May 13, 2026.

Will ‘Off Campus’ Get a Season 2?

Yes. Prime Video renewed “Off Campus” for season 2 in February 2026 before the first season even premiered. Reports indicate the next season will likely draw inspiration from the second book in the series, “The Mistake.”

“Off Campus captures the kind of emotionally charged, character-driven storytelling that truly resonates with our global Prime Video audience,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. “With its passionate fan base, rich source material, and an incredible creative team bringing Briar U to life, we knew that this series had the depth and momentum to continue beyond its first season.”