‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2: Was the HBO Hockey Romance Series Renewed?

Image Credit: SABRINA LANTOS/HBO

Considered one of the hottest TV shows of 2025 and the internet’s latest obsession, Heated Rivalry finally broke the ice with viewers after premiering on November 28, 2025. Based on author Rachel Reid‘s Game Changers books, the steamy sports series follows two rival hockey players who engage in a years-long sexual relationship that turns into something deeper. With fans clamoring for more episodes, many are already wondering if they can look forward to a season 2.

But has Heated Rivalry been renewed for a second season? More importantly, is the show meant to be a multi-season production?

Here, Hollywood Life has rounded up everything we know so far about the future of Heated Rivalry.

What Is Heated Rivalry About?

The show follows Ottawa, Canada, native Shane Hollander (played by Hudson Williams), captain of the Montreal Metros, and Russian American Ilya Rozanov (played by Connor Storrie), captain of the Boston Raiders, who are pitted against each other in the public eye as two of sports’ most famous athletes. But all the animosity on the ice covers up the passionate sexual relationship that Shane and Ilya develop.

The synopsis of Heated Rivalry reads, in part, “What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings for each other. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

How Many Episodes of Heated Rivalry Are There?

There are six episodes in season 1 of Heated Rivalry. Below is the schedule for when HBO subscribers can stream each episode:

Episode 1: “Rookies” — November 28, 2025

Episode 2: “Olympians” — November 28, 2025

Episode 3: “”******” — December 5, 2025

Episode 4: “Rose” — December 12, 2025

Episode 5: “I’ll Believe in Anything” — December 19, 2025

Episode 6: “The Cottage” — December 26, 2025

Will There Be a Season 2 of Heated Rivalry?

At the time of publication, there has been no update on a possible second season of Heated Rivalry. Neither HBO nor Crave has provided an update on the potential for a season 2 yet.

However, series star Hudson teased fans with the possibility. In June 2025, the actor shared an Instagram carousel of photos from the set with his co-star Connor alongside the caption, “See u next season? (Connor Storrie you are an exceptional soul).”