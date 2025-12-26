When Will ‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Be Released? Projected Filming Dates & More Updates

Image Credit: Sabrina Lantos/Crave

The ice finally thawed out at the end of Heated Rivalry‘s debut season. As readers already know from Rachel Reid’s books, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov finally confess their love to one another and commit to a relationship at the end of season 1. The season finale sets the stage for Reid’s The Long Game, which explores Ilya and Shane’s next chapter as an exclusive couple. So, when exactly will season 2 be released?

Here, Hollywood Life is keeping you updated on when season 2 of Heated Rivalry should premiere.

When Does Heated Rivalry Season 2 Come Out?

According to series creator Jacob Tierney, season 2 will not be released at the “same time next year” as it was in 2025, which was November. Therefore, the second season will likely premiere sometime in 2027.

“It can’t be same time next year, because this time last year I’d written five of these, and this time this year I’ve written zero of them,” Jacob told Variety in December 2025. “So, it’s going to be a little bit later, but it’s still going to be soon. … We understand that everybody’s goal is to not do two years between seasons.”

However, Jacob pointed out, “And at the same time, I don’t want to put out a rushed sh**ty second season just because the show is very popular. But we’re very aware that our creative partners are enthusiastic and don’t want to wait too long. We’re getting back to work!”

Which Heated Rivalry Cast Members Are Returning for Season 2?

Series leads Hudson Williams, who plays Shane Hollander, and Connor Storrie, who plays Ilya Rozanov, are returning for season 2. The actors signed on to do three seasons of the Crave show, per GQ.

Will Scott & Kip Be in Season 2 of Heated Rivalry?

Actors François Arnaud and Robbie G.K., who play Scott Hunter and Kip Grady, respectively, have not publicly confirmed whether they’re reprising their roles for season 2. But since their characters begin the Game Changers book series, it’s likely that they will be back to show more of their relationship.