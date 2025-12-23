How Many Seasons of ‘Heated Rivalry’ Will There Be? The Future of the Hit Crave Series

Image Credit: Courtesy of HBO

The Heated Rivalry cast and crew weren’t expecting their Crave series to explode across the world, but it transcended almost any social media obsession of 2025. Based on author Rachel Reid‘s Game Changers book series, the Canadian show follows the complicated, years-long love story between two hockey players. Almost overnight, series leads Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie became celebrities, and fans just can’t wait for another season of the show. So, how many seasons can they expect from Heated Rivalry in the future?

With every successful endeavor, criticism arises. Although the show involves more than just one same-sex couple (Scott Hunter and Kip Grady, a.k.a “Skip” as fans have shipped them), some have called out the show for its representation. I Love LA‘s Jordan Firstman told Vulture that the show does not represent “how gay people f**k” and further suggested that the lead actors should reveal their sexualities.

Series creator Jacob Tierney has defended his cast more than once against the criticism. And, despite the negativity, the show’s success continues to soar. IMDb even labeled episode 5 of season 1 as one of television’s highest-rated of all time next to Breaking Bad.

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details fans need to know about the future of Heated Rivalry.

Who Is in the Heated Rivalry Cast? All About the Main Stars

Williams and Storrie lead the show, playing Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. The actors’ close friendship brought a strong chemistry to the small screen — from the characters’ visually passionate sex scenes to their rivalry on the ice.

The rest of the main cast features François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Sophie Nélisse, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Nadine Bhabha, Callan Potter, Christina Chang and Dylan Walsh.

How Many Seasons of Heated Rivalry Will There Be?

There will be three seasons of Heated Rivalry, according to GQ!

“Both actors signed on for three seasons of Heated Rivalry; Crave has already greenlit season two,” GQ noted in its published December 23, 2025, interview with Williams and Storrie.

How Many Episodes Are There in Season 1 of Heated Rivalry?

There are six episodes in season 1 of Heated Rivalry altogether. The following are the episodes and their corresponding release dates in order: