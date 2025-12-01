Who Is Hudson Williams? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Heated Rivalry’ Star

Image Credit: HBO Max/Crave

Two rival hockey players strike up a romance off the ice in the fiery new Canadian LGBTQ romance series Heated Rivalry based on Rachel Reid’s novels. Starring Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov, the new Crave and HBO Max show quickly became the internet’s obsession after the first two episodes of season 1 premiered in November 2025. Hudson and Connor aren’t new to the film industry, but their celebrity status has skyrocketed as fans fell head over heels for the co-stars.

Below, Hollywood Life has gathered all the facts we know so far about Hudson amid his rise to fame. Get to know him and learn more about his career here!

Hudson Is of Korean & British-Dutch-Canadian Descent

During a November 2025 interview with The PR Press, Hudson opened up about playing Shane in Heated Rivalry and the representation of his Asian Canadian heritage.

“I am half-Korean, and then my dad is British-Dutch Canadian,” Hudson said. “I think it meant a lot to me and my mom. .. My mom is Korean. She always thought it would be harder for me to break into film and acting because she hadn’t really seen anyone.”

Hudson Is Not Only an Actor — He’s Also a Director & Writer

According to his IMDb profile, Hudson has written, directed and acted in short films. He co-wrote, co-directed and starred in the 2024 short Rancid.

Hudson Is Around 24 Years Old

Hudson was born in 2001, according to multiple outlets. This would make him about 24 years old today.

Hudson Has Been Film Acting Since at Least 2024

As seen on his IMDb profile, Hudson’s on-screen work began in 2024 with short films and in various TV shows. He starred in the shorts Brim Reaper, Teresa’s Choice, Peace of Mind, Mrs. Changs Perfect Teeth, Chad GPT, The Dating Game and Snow Angel.

On TV, Hudson appeared in one episode of Tracker and Allegiance, and he starred in the TV movie All I Need for Christmas and the film Nobody Dumps My Daughter.

Heated Rivalry Is Hudson’s First Main TV Role

Though he has an extensive film résumé, Heated Rivalry is Hudson’s first major television role.