How to Watch ‘Heated Rivalry’: Where to Stream All Episodes

Image Credit: HBO/Crave

Heated Rivalry brings rivalry on the ice to a whole new level. Based on the popular novel by Rachel Reid, the drama follows two rival hockey stars whose fierce competition turns into a secret romance that spans seasons, cities, and loyalties. Now streaming, the series blends sports, romance, and emotional tension as the pair navigate fame, pressure, and their feelings behind closed doors.

Below, we break down the plot, where to watch, how many episodes are out, and more.

What Is Heated Rivalry About?

Heated Rivalry centers on two rival pro-hockey players — Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov — whose on-ice rivalry masks a passionate and secret romance. Their story evolves from animosity and competition to a years-long relationship filled with love, denial, and self-discovery.

According to the official synopsis, Shane and Ilya are “bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands.”

“What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love.”

Heated Rivalry Cast

The show is led by Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander, the confident hockey captain of the Montreal Metros, and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov, the fiery Russian star and captain of the Boston Raiders.

The supporting cast includes François Arnaudas fellow player Scott Hunter, alongside Christina Chang and Dylan Walsh as Shane’s parents. Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova appears as Svetlana Vetrova, a figure tied to Ilya’s past, while Sophie Nélisse plays Rose Landry.

Where to Watch Heated Rivalry Episodes

In the U.S. and Australia, Heated Rivalry streams on HBO Max. In Canada, the show is available on Crave.

Other international platforms, including Neon in New Zealand and Movistar Plus+ in Spain, also carry the series.

How Many Episodes Are There of Heated Rivalry ?

Season 1 of Heated Rivalry consists of six episodes. The first two episodes dropped on November 28, 2025, followed by weekly releases every Friday through the finale on December 26.

Is There a Season 2 of Heated Rivalry ?

As of now, there is no official confirmation of a second season.

However — though not guaranteed — the show’s creators have expressed openness to continuing the story, especially since the source material (the book series by Reid) includes more content involving the main characters.