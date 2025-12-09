What Time Do ‘Heated Rivalry’ Episodes Come Out? Here’s When You Can Stream the New Ones

Image Credit: Crave/HBO Max

Heated Rivalry brings a whole new intensity to the enemies-to-lovers trope. Starring Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov, the Canadian Crave series — which streams on HBO Max for American viewers — saw its fandom explode overnight. As each week passes by, viewers want to know what exact time they can watch every new episode through the end of season 1.

“What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery,” the show’s synopsis reads. “Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings for each other. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

Find out what exact time you have to stay up to watch every new episode of the internet’s latest obsession here!

How Many Episodes of Heated Rivalry Are There?

There are six episodes altogether in the debut season of Heated Rivalry.

Episode 1: “Rookies” — November 28, 2025

Episode 2: “Olympians” — November 28, 2025

Episode 3: “Hunter” — December 5, 2025

Episode 4: “Rose” — December 12, 2025

Episode 5: “I’ll Believe in Anything” — December 19, 2025

Episode 6: “The Cottage” — December 26, 2025

What Time Do New Episodes of Heated Rivalry Come Out?

It depends on where you’re located, but for American East Coasters, new episodes of Heated Rivalry drop at 3:00 a.m. ET on Fridays. For West Coast residents, they can catch new episodes at 12:00 a.m. PT every Thursday.

And for all Canadian viewers, new episodes are available on Crave at 12:00 a.m. in Vancouver and 3:00 a.m. in Toronto.

Is There a Season 2 of Heated Rivalry?

A season 2 has not been confirmed for Heated Rivalry yet. But fans haven’t lost hope. Creator Jacob Tierney shared an optimistic update about the series’ future during a December 2025 interview with Evan Ross Katz.

“Yes,” Jacob said when asked if there were discussions about a possible second season. “Listen, we did not expect this level of reaction to this show. I thought by the end, maybe we’d have a cult following.”

Jacob pointed out that he’s “used to a slow burn, and this [Heated Rivalry] has been the complete opposite.”

“I can tell you there’s a lot of enthusiasm to do another season, and I think it looks good, but I can’t announce anything,” the director added.