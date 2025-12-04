‘Heated Rivalry’: How Many Episodes Are There of the Steamy Sports Series?

Image Credit: HBO/Crave

In case you weren’t aware of one of the internet’s most buzzed-about TV shows, Heated Rivalry premiered in December 2025 to a lot of fanfare. The Canadian series follows the complicated relationship between two rival hockey players as they compete against each other on the ice. Now that we’re two episodes into season 1, how many more episodes are there?

Here, find out how many episodes you can expect from Heated Rivalry‘s debut season.

What Is Heated Rivalry About?

Heated Rivalry follows the years-long sexual relationship between ice hockey captains Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.

Based on the books by author Rachel Reid, the official synopsis of the show reads, in part, “What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings for each other. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

Where to Watch Heated Rivalry Episodes

All episodes of Heated Rivalry are available for U.S. viewers on HBO Max and for Canadian viewers on Crave.

How Many Episodes Are There in Heated Rivalry?

There are six episodes in season 1 of Heated Rivalry altogether.

Episode 1: “Rookies” — November 28, 2025

Episode 2: “Olympians” — November 28, 2025

Episode 3: “”******” — December 5, 2025

Episode 4: “Rose” — December 12, 2025

Episode 5: “I’ll Believe in Anything” — December 19, 2025

Episode 6: “The Cottage” — December 26, 2025

Is There a Season 2 of Heated Rivalry?

At the time of publication, a season 2 has not been confirmed for Heated Rivalry. However, fans might be in for good news soon because creator Jacob Tierney shared an optimistic update after the series’ December 2025 debut.

“Yes,” Jacob affirmed to Evan Ross Katz when asked if there were discussions about a second season. “Listen, we did not expect this level of reaction to this show. I thought by the end, maybe we’d have a cult following. I made a show called Letterkenny for a long time, and it did really well, but it took four seasons before people really discovered the show. I’m used to a slow burn, and this has been the complete opposite. I can tell you there’s a lot of enthusiasm to do another season, and I think it looks good, but I can’t announce anything.”

Who Is in the Heated Rivalry Cast?

The main co-stars of Heated Rivalry are Hudson Williams (Hollander) and Connor Storrie (Rozanov). The actors’ celebrity status quickly skyrocketed upon the release of their series.