‘Off Campus’ Cast Ages: How Old Are Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli & the Other Actors?

Image Credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime

Off Campus skated its way onto the scene as one of the most popular young-adult romance series of 2026. With a cast of fresh faces, including Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Stephen Kalyn and more, the Prime Video show was destined to become a hit, and it’s all thanks to author Elle Kennedy‘s original book series.

Season 1 of the series follows music major Hannah Wells (Bright) and ice hockey star Garrett (Belmonti), who start a fake romance to help Hannah make another boy jealous. But, as with most fictionalized love stories, the duo actually falls for each other, and they have quite a few steamy hookups along the way.

The Prime series blew up in mid-2026 as one of the most successful TV shows to date, which was a difficult feat coming on the heels of Crave’s Heated Rivalry. Now that fans have confirmation of a season 2, viewers who are just tuning into all the hype want to learn more about the storyline and the actors.

Bright and Cameli have a near-10-year age gap between them, which made some fans raise their eyebrows. But the actress didn’t bat an eye over the age difference between her and her co-star.

“We both cared about these characters so much that the relationship just formed from there,” Bright told Vanity Fair about Cameli. “When we spend that much time together on set, it is very, very easy to just become so close. He’s one of my best friends.”

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up the ages of the entire main cast behind Off Campus alongside their characters’ ages.

Ella Bright – 19

Ella’s Birthday: November 27, 2006

Her Character: Hannah Wells – 20

Belmont Cameli – 28

Belmont’s Birthday: February 28, 1998

His Character: Garrett Graham – 20

Mika Abdalla – 26

Mika’s Birthday: May 13, 2000

Her Character: Allie Hayes – 20

Stephen Kalyn – 28

Stephen’s Birthday: April 24, 1998

His Character: Dean Di Laurentis – 20

Jalen Thomas Brooks – 24

Jalen’s Birthday: October 12, 2001

His Character: John Tucker – 20

Antonio Cipriano – 26

Antonio’s Birthday: May 13, 2000

His Character: John Logan – 20

Josh Heuston – 29

Josh’s Birthday: November 18, 1996

His Character: Justin Kohl – 20