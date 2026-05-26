Where Will ‘Off Campus’ Season 2 Be Filmed? Location Updates

Image Credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime

Thanks to author Elle Kennedy, romance fans got the perfect college-set series to binge. Prime Video brought Off Campus to life for hungry audiences to binge-watch, and now that season 1 has concluded, everyone is dying to know more about the highly anticipated season 2, including when and where production will take place.

Here’s what we know about the second season of Off Campus.

When Does Off Campus Season 2 Come Out? Projected Release Date

Filming for season 2 of Off Campus is expected to go from June 1 through September 18, 2026, according to Forbes. As long as production starts and ends according to schedule, the second season is likely to be released in either April or May 2027.

Where Will Off Campus Season 2 Be Filming?

The exact film locations for Off Campus season 2 have not been revealed, but since season 1 was filmed in Vancouver, the next season might revisit the city.

Prime Video previously cautioned fans not to go overboard by sharing set locations for its other young-adult romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

“We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew,” TSITP X account tweeted in early May 2026. “We’re working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it’s ready to be shared.”

Who Is the Main Couple in Off Campus Season 2?

Showrunner Louisa Levy confirmed that season 2 will focus on Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla).

“I wanted viewers to know who they were going to be tuning in for next,” Levy explained to Variety after the season 1 2026 premiere. “Allie felt so organic, because she’s Hannah’s best friend and Dean is already there, and their love story in the book is a secret — so why not let it be a surprise, even to book fans, when we’re going to launch it.”

Levy pointed out that “all eight scripts [were] written,” and added, “And we have a very exciting plan for the season. I don’t want to say anything yet—but I think book fans will be very excited.”

Who Is in the Off Campus Season 2 Cast?

In addition to Kalyn and Abdalla, Elle Bright and Belmont Cameli are reprising their roles as Hannah Wells and Garret Graham, respectively.

Also coming back to Briar University are Jalen Thomas Brooks, Julia Sarah Stone and likely Khobe Clarke, to name a few. New additions to the cast include India Fowler, Antonio Cipriano and Hamilton star Phillipa Soo.

Season 1 star Josh Heuston, however, will not return for season 2, though this doesn’t mean he’ll never reprise his role as Justin Kohl.