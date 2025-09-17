‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Movie: Get Updates on Release Date, Plot & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Summer I Turned Pretty just made this fall season a little more beautiful. Upon the release of its season 3 finale, Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video announced that a movie is in development to continue Belly Conklin’s story.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation,” a press release statement read from Amazon MGM head of film, Courtenay Valenti, and Global Head of Television at Prime Video, Vernon Sanders. “We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter.”

Now that we’re expecting a feature-length film, we have tons of questions! So, Hollywood Life has all the updates we know so far about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie below — from a potential release date to the plot and more.

What Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Release Date?

As of now, there is no official release date yet for TSITP movie. Since Amazon confirmed the news shortly after the season 3 finale, it’s too early to determine when the feature-length film will come out.

The series’ official Instagram account confirmed that a film is in the works. And in response, the Today show commented, “Talk to you tomorrow morning,” meaning that fans could get more answers on September 18, 2025.

A script could take a while to complete, not to mention figuring out a filming schedule for the cast and crew. As long as a script is completed by the end of 2025, it’s safe to assume that TSITP movie could be released by mid to late 2026.

What Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Be About?

According to author Jenny Han, TSITP movie will feature a “big milestone in Belly’s” life. After Amazon confirmed the film news, Jenny thanked Prime Video for the chance to continue her and Conrad’s story.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Jenny gushed. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

Who Will Return to The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Cast?

Lola Tung (Belly) and Christopher Briney (Conrad) are officially reprising their roles in TSITP movie. There’s still no word if Gavin Casalegno will return as Jeremiah, though.

At the time of publication, no other cast members from the original TSITP series has confirmed their return. Jenny will write and direct TSITP film.