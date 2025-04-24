‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Summer Fridays will be making a comeback when The Summer I Turned Pretty returns for season 3. The hit Prime Video series was renewed for a third season on August 3, ahead of the show’s season 2 finale. Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes, two more than in previous seasons.

“We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement. “This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt, and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership.”

After the season 2 finale, fans are clamoring for news about TSITP season 3. Could the third season be the final season? Here are all the latest updates about season 3.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Premiere Date

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is set to release on July 16, 2025. Prime Video confirmed that season 3 was officially greenlit ahead of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The streaming service also noted that season 3’s production began until after labor negotiations with those unions had been resolved.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Cast

The core cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty is expected to return for season 3. This includes Lola Tung as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, Sean Kaufman as Steven, Rain Spencer as Taylor, David Iacono as Cam, and Jackie Chung as Laurel.

Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher joined season 2 as Aunt Julia and Skye, Susannah’s sister and niece. Skye, who uses they/them pronouns, became part of the group as they spent time with Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah in Cousins Beach. She helped the boys save their house and even shared their first kiss with Cam. Julia and Skye left Cousins in episode 7 of season 2, but Julia said they were just a “phone call away,” opening up the possibility of a season 3 return.

Even though Susannah passed away in season 2, the character remains at the emotional core of the series. Rachel Blanchard did appear throughout the season in flashbacks. Given how much she means to the characters, it’s highly likely we’ll see Susannah again in season 3.

Will Season 3 Be The Final Season?

Each season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on a novel in Jenny Han’s bestselling book trilogy. The second season was based on It’s Not Summer Without You, the second book in the series. Season 3 will take inspiration from We’ll Always Have Summer, the final book in the trilogy.

Yes, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be the final season of the hit Prime Video series, as the release date announcement confirmed it will serve as the final chapter, following the outline of the original trilogy.

“I am looking forward to giving the fans the iconic moments of the third book that they’re expecting, but also looking forward to being able to hopefully surprise and delight them as well,” Jenny told Deadline when speaking about the season 2 finale. She also told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think they can expect to see Belly really coming into her own and growing in many ways.”

The author/showrunner has also been open that things could change when it comes to adapting the books for television, which has caused fans to theorize that Belly’s final choice could change. “It’s a bit of a balancing act, because I really had to weigh what the fans are expecting with where the show is going creatively and find that balance. My priority has always been that I want fans of the book to feel really satisfied by the story we’re telling, but also for them to know that this is an adaptation in a new medium, so it’s not going to be exactly the same. I think those are sort of the two things that are always in my head,” Jenny told Variety in 2022.

What Happened At The End Of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 was the biggest hit of the summer. Viewers tuned in every week to watch and analyze every frame and Taylor Swift song used in the second season.

At the end of season 2, Belly made a decision between Jeremiah and Conrad. Conrad broke up with Belly as he grieved his mother’s death, which pushed Belly and Jeremiah closer. Belly and Jeremiah’s feelings grew stronger as Conrad acted like he didn’t love Belly anymore. Jeremiah knew that wasn’t true and pleaded with his brother to be honest with Belly. Conrad confessed he was still in love with Belly and revealed his feelings to her, but he ultimately took his words back after Belly chose to be with Jeremiah.

Conrad left for Cousins Beach so Jeremiah and Belly could have a fresh start. “When I used to picture forever, it was always with the same boy. In my dreams, my future was set. A sure thing. This isn’t the way I pictured it,” Belly said in the final moments of the season 2 finale. “The future is unclear, but it’s still mine.”