Jeremiah or Conrad? Who Belly Ends Up With in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3

Image Credit: Erika Doss/Prime

Will she choose her first love or the man who stole her heart? The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have watched Belly Conklin’s (played by Lola Tung) journey from her teen years to college in the Prime Video series based on the hit books by Jenny Han with the same name. Now that its third and final season is here, we’re all dying to know the answer to one question: Who does Belly end up with — Jeremiah Fisher or Conrad Fisher?

Brothers Jeremiah and Conrad are played by actor Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney, respectively.

Since the TV series hasn’t totally followed the books, Hollywood Life has all the spoilers on what to expect from season 3 of TSITP below. (Warning: spoilers about The Summer I Turned Pretty are ahead)

Why Was Jeremiah Cheating on Belly?

Basically, it all comes down to perspective. The reason why Jeremiah cheated on Belly was because he thought they were broken up, but she believed they were just on a temporary break. Friends fans recognize this as a younger version of Ross Geller defining what a “break” is means to him.

How Many Times Did Jeremiah Cheat on Belly?

In the books, Jeremiah cheats on Belly once. But in the TV series, Jeremiah cheats on Belly twice.

jeremiah sleeping with lacie not once but twice he’s actually evil pic.twitter.com/WRnr61QIQ6 — grace • tsitp spoilers (@lqveisabel) July 16, 2025

How Much Older Is Jeremiah Than Belly?

Jeremiah is about a year older than Belly, since he is 22 in season 3, and she is 21. When we first met Belly in season 1, she was just 15 years old about to celebrate her 16th birthday.

How Much Older Is Conrad Than Belly?

Conrad is about two years older than Belly. In season 3, he is 23 years old, and Belly is 21.

Do Belly & Jeremiah Get Married?

Jeremiah proposes to Belly in season 3, episode 2, after they briefly broke up. Since Belly accepts his proposal, it looks like they are, in fact, getting married in the TV series. But only time will tell, of course, as the rest of season 3 unfolds. We’re only in the beginning of the season, so anything can change.

In the third book, We”ll Always Have Summer, Jeremiah and Belly do not get married, but they come pretty close. Days before they’re set to exchange vows, Conrad overhears Jeremiah’s friends ate his bachelor party talking about his past hookup with Lacie. So, Conrad tells Belly that he still loves her and pleads with her not to marry Jeremiah.

After Jeremiah and Conrad fight over Belly, Jeremiah tells Belly that he knows he’ll never be her first choice. They ultimately cancel the wedding and break up.

Who Does Belly End Up With in The Summer I Turned Pretty Books?

In the books, Belly ends up with Conrad. They get married a few years after Belly studies abroad in Europe, and she and Conrad stay in touch through letters. At her college graduation, Belly sees Conrad, and she knows he’s the only one for her. Sometime later, at the age of 23, Belly marries Conrad at Cousins Beach, and they both run off into the ocean like they did when they were kids.

“That’s when i had this sudden thought. A part of me will always love you.” pic.twitter.com/dxsPtHd8x1 — grace • tsitp spoilers (@lqveisabel) July 16, 2025

Who Does Belly End Up With in the TV Show?

If the show follows the books, then Belly will end up with Conrad. But so far, the Prime Video series has not followed the book series that closely. Fans have noticed a few glaring differences.

In June 2022, author Jenny Han — who is also the creator and showrunner of the Prime Video series — told Variety that her vision for the show was slightly different than the books she wrote.

“I really had to weigh what the fans are expecting with where the show is going creatively and find that balance,” Jenny explained. “My priority has always been that I want fans of the book to feel really satisfied by the story we’re telling, but also for them to know that this is an adaptation in a new medium, so it’s not going to be exactly the same.”

Jenny then teased, “You never know what could happen with the show. I was open minded going into it. I was considering a lot of different possibilities.”

How Many Episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Are There?

There are 11 episodes in season 3 of TSITP. The season finale will air on September 17, 2025.