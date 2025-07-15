What Time Does ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Come Out?

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are about to see the end to Belly’s (Lola Tung) college drama as season 3 picks up where season 2 left off. Though Belly and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) seemed to have a positive future up in the air, the third season explores one threat to that potential story: Belly’s first love, Conrad (Christopher Briney).
“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” the synopsis for season 3 of TSITP reads. ‘Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.”
Below, Hollywood Life has a full breakdown of the season 3 episode schedule and time zones for the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty series finale.
Where to Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty
All episodes and seasons of the series are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release Date
The only time to release a show like this would be in the summer of course! Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiere son July 16, 2025.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Premiere Time
The following list includes the times and countries where the season 3 premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be released. After all, the show has made a global impact, so fans around the world deserve to know when they can watch the show.
- United States: 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET
- Canada: 3:00 a.m, Toronto / 12:00 a.m., Vancouver
- Brazil: 4:00 a.m.
- United Kingdom: 8:00 a.m.
- Europe (Central European Time): 9:00 a.m.
- South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time): 9:00 a.m.
- India: 12:30 a.m.
- Indonesia: 2:00 p.m.
- Philippines: 3:00 p.m.
- Hong Kong: 3:00 p.m.
- Singapore: 3:00 p.m.
- Australia: 3:00 p.m., Perth / 5:00 p.m., Sydney
- Japan: 4:00 p.m..
- New Zealand: 7:00 p.m.
When Do Episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Come Out?
The following list includes all episodes of season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty and their respective release dates — depending on what time zone you live in.
- Episodes 1 & 2: July 16
- Episode: July 23
- Episode 4: July 30
- Episode 5: August 6
- Episode 6: August 13
- Episode 7: August 20
- Episode 8: August 27
- Episode 9: September 3
- Episode 10: September 10
- Episode 11 / Season 3 finale: September 17