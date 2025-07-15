What Time Does ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Come Out?

Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are about to see the end to Belly’s (Lola Tung) college drama as season 3 picks up where season 2 left off. Though Belly and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) seemed to have a positive future up in the air, the third season explores one threat to that potential story: Belly’s first love, Conrad (Christopher Briney).

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” the synopsis for season 3 of TSITP reads. ‘Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.”

Below, Hollywood Life has a full breakdown of the season 3 episode schedule and time zones for the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty series finale.

Where to Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty

All episodes and seasons of the series are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release Date

The only time to release a show like this would be in the summer of course! Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiere son July 16, 2025.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Premiere Time

The following list includes the times and countries where the season 3 premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be released. After all, the show has made a global impact, so fans around the world deserve to know when they can watch the show.

United States: 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET

Canada: 3:00 a.m, Toronto / 12:00 a.m., Vancouver

Brazil: 4:00 a.m.

United Kingdom: 8:00 a.m.

Europe (Central European Time): 9:00 a.m.

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time): 9:00 a.m.

India: 12:30 a.m.

Indonesia: 2:00 p.m.

Philippines: 3:00 p.m.

Hong Kong: 3:00 p.m.

Singapore: 3:00 p.m.

Australia: 3:00 p.m., Perth / 5:00 p.m., Sydney

Japan: 4:00 p.m..

New Zealand: 7:00 p.m.

When Do Episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Come Out?

The following list includes all episodes of season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty and their respective release dates — depending on what time zone you live in.