What Time Does ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Come Out?

This summer, we're seeing the fan-favorite series come to an end. Get all the details about season 3 of 'TSITP' and when you can watch the episodes.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 15, 2025 11:33AM EDT
What Time Does 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Come Out?
Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are about to see the end to Belly’s (Lola Tung) college drama as season 3 picks up where season 2 left off. Though Belly and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) seemed to have a positive future up in the air, the third season explores one threat to that potential story: Belly’s first love, Conrad (Christopher Briney).

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” the synopsis for season 3 of TSITP reads. ‘Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.”

Below, Hollywood Life has a full breakdown of the season 3 episode schedule and time zones for the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty series finale.

Where to Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty

All episodes and seasons of the series are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release Date

The only time to release a show like this would be in the summer of course! Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiere son July 16, 2025.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Premiere Time

The following list includes the times and countries where the season 3 premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be released. After all, the show has made a global impact, so fans around the world deserve to know when they can watch the show.

  • United States: 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET
  • Canada: 3:00 a.m, Toronto / 12:00 a.m., Vancouver
  • Brazil: 4:00 a.m.
  • United Kingdom: 8:00 a.m.
  • Europe (Central European Time): 9:00 a.m.
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time): 9:00 a.m.
  • India: 12:30 a.m.
  • Indonesia: 2:00 p.m.
  • Philippines: 3:00 p.m.
  • Hong Kong: 3:00 p.m.
  • Singapore: 3:00 p.m.
  • Australia: 3:00 p.m., Perth / 5:00 p.m., Sydney
  • Japan: 4:00 p.m..
  • New Zealand: 7:00 p.m.

When Do Episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Come Out?

The following list includes all episodes of season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty and their respective release dates —  depending on what time zone you live in.

  • Episodes 1 & 2:  July 16
  • Episode: July 23
  • Episode 4: July 30
  • Episode 5: August 6
  • Episode 6: August 13
  • Episode 7: August 20
  • Episode 8: August 27
  • Episode 9: September 3
  • Episode 10: September 10
  • Episode 11 / Season 3 finale: September 17