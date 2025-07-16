How Much Older Are Conrad & Jeremiah Than Belly in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’?

Image Credit: Erika Doss/Prime Video

Two brothers, one choice — and apparently, it’s a difficult one for Belly Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Played by actress Lola Tung, the Prime Video series is in its third and final season, and Belly must make a choice between her first love, Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), and her next love, Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). As fans continue watching season 3, find out the age differences between the three main characters here.

How Much Older Is Conrad Than Belly?

Conrad is about two years old than Belly.

How Much Older Is Jeremiah Than Belly?

Jeremiah is around one year older than Belly.

What Are Jeremiah, Conrad & Belly’s Ages in All the Seasons?

Fans met Belly when she was 15 going on 16 in season 1 of TSITP. In season 2, she was 17, and in season 3, Belly is 21 years old.

Conrad started the show at 17 years old and was about to turn 18 — the oldest of the friend group. In season 2, Conrad was 19, and in season 3, he is 23 years old.

As for Jeremiah, the other Fisher brother started off the show at 16 years old. In season 2, he was 18, and he is 22 years old in season 3.

What Are Their Ages in The Summer I Turned Pretty Books?

Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah’s ages are about the same in the books as they are in the TV series.

Who Does Belly End Up With in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

In TSITP book trilogy, Belly ends up with Conrad after breaking up with Jeremiah for good. She and Jeremiah are about to get married, but Conrad pleads with her not to go through with the wedding. A big fight between the brothers ensues, and Jeremiah tells Belly that he knows Conrad is her first choice. Eventually, Belly and Conrad reconnect when she travels abroad in college. They keep in touch through letters, and they reunite at Belly’s college graduation. Sometime later, Belly and Conrad get married, and Jeremiah is a guest at the couple’s wedding.

While the Prime Video series is based on the books by Jenny Han, the show hasn’t followed the trilogy verbatim. So, as of now, it’s unclear who Belly will choose at the end of season 3.

Jenny has teased fans in the past with how different the show would be compared to the books.

“I really had to weigh what the fans are expecting with where the show is going creatively and find that balance,” Jenny told Variety in June 2022. “My priority has always been that I want fans of the book to feel really satisfied by the story we’re telling, but also for them to know that this is an adaptation in a new medium, so it’s not going to be exactly the same.”

Jenny added that fans “never know what could happen with the show” because she was “considering a lot of different possibilities.”