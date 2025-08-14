Gavin Casalegno: 5 Things to Know About the Actor Who Plays Jeremiah in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime

Even if you’re not a fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty, you’ve most likely heard of one of Gen-Z’s latest heartthrobs Gavin Casalegno. The actor has played Jeremiah Fisher for three seasons, and though the show is concluding with season 3, Gavin is still booked and busy for the foreseeable future.

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Gavin, his career and background.

Gavin Casalegno Started Modeling When He Was 4

At the age of 4, Gavin booked his first modeling job with JCPenney, and he went on to appear in ads and campaigns for multiple brands, including Papa John’s and Sony. The Dallas, Texas, native then chased other opportunities in showbiz, and he finally booked his first film gig when he was 11 years old upon moving to Los Angeles.

Gavin Casalegno Is an Older Brother

Though he’s a TV star now, Gavin still keeps his family at heart. He’s the eldest of three children in his family, with a younger brother and a sister named Ashlyn Casalegno, a fellow actor.

Gavin Casalegno Is Married

Gavin shocked TSITP fans in late 2024 when he announced his marriage to wife Cheyanne King Casalegno, whom he seemingly started dating in 2023. The couple shared photos from their stunning wedding ceremony that November, and Gavin was seen visibly emotional at the altar before exchanging vows with Cheyanne. In another Instagram post, the Queen of the Ring star teased that their marriage was his “best kept secret.” Since then, Cheyanne has accompanied Gavin to multiple public events.

Though Gavin tends to maintain a sense of privacy for him and Cheyanne, the duo has still shared a few moments together as husband and wife with their social media followers.

Gavin Casalegno Is a Devout Christian

As seen throughout his Instagram posts and public comments, Gavin is a dedicated Christian. Despite living a life in the public eye, the actor has kept up with his faith.

Gavin Casalegno Previously Dated Larsen Thompson for 6 Years

Gavin dated actress and model Larsen Thompson for six years from 2016 to 2022. It’s still unclear why the former couple split, and they’ve never spoken about it publicly.