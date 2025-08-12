Gavin Casalegno’s Wife: Meet the ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star’s Wife

Image Credit: WWD via Getty Images

Gavin Casalegno might be a part of one of the biggest love triangles on screen, but off screen, his heart belongs to one person: his wife, Cheyanne King Casalegno. The Summer I Turned Pretty actor plays Jeremiah Fisher in the hit Prime Video series, which is ending with its third season. By his side throughout the season 3 press tour has been Cheyenne, and though some TSITP viewers are heartbroken that he’s taken, real fans of Gavin’s are happy that he found the love of his life.

Below, learn more about Gavin’s wife, Cheyanne, and who he was linked to before they fell in love.

Gavin & His Wife Started Dating in 2023

Gavin has kept his and Cheyanne’s relationship away from the public eye. However, it appears they began dating sometime in 2023. That June, Gavin explained how he approached romance, noting that he only wanted to find The One.

“Being an adult, I’ve learned what it means to just mature a little bit in the dating space,” the actor told Cosmopolitan, adding, “You’re dating to marry, you’re not dating to just date. I think that gets lost a lot of times in younger generations. I really try to be intentional with everything that I do as far as spending my time and gift giving and flirting and all these things.”

Gavin’s Wife Cheyanne Is a Registered Nurse

Cheyanne isn’t part of the entertainment industry, but she’s accompanied Gavin to a few public events. She works as a registered nurse and graduated from Baylor University in 2023, according to Cheyanne’s LinkedIn and Instagram profiles.

To celebrate her graduation from college, Cheyanne shared her grad photos to Instagram alongside the caption, “What an honor it has been to endure this journey with the Lord and be the first in my family to graduate college! I’ve learned so much in the last four years and am so thankful to be graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing! I can’t wait to do ministry and love on people in the medical field and bring the light of Jesus into dark places! Thank you Jesus for such an opportunity as this. To new beginnings.”

Gavin Married Cheyanne in 2024

Gavin and Cheyanne announced their marriage in November 2024, as seen on the actor’s Instagram account. That month, the Prime Video star shared a photo from their wedding, with his emotional reaction at the altar on full display in the picture.

Who Did Gavin Casalegno Date Before His Wife Cheyanne?

Before falling for Cheyanne, Gavin was in a long-term relationship with actress, dancer and model dancer Larsen Thompson from 2016 to 2022. Neither of them ever commented on their breakup, but Larsen and Gavin removed all traces of their past romance from their social media accounts.