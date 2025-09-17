‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Will There Be a Spinoff?

Image Credit: Erika Doss/Prime

Now that Belly and Conrad are back in Cousins Beach (spoiler warning: yes, together) fans are wondering if there’s a future for The Summer I Turned Pretty — perhaps a season 4 or even a spinoff? Ideally, fans want to see more of Belly’s life back home. So, could we see her and the cast return for another round of the Prime Video series?

Hollywood Life has all the details below on the future of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Will There Be a Season 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

No, there is no season 4 of TSITP. Season 3 was its last.

When Does The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Come Out?

A release date for the movie has yet to be announced, but a TSITP movie is officially happening, Amazon confirmed.

Will There Be a Spinoff of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

At the time of publication, there has been no confirmation of a TSITP spinoff series. But the reason why fans are convinced it could happen is because author Jenny Han left them a parting gift at the end of the series finale. “Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins,” a note read at the end of the credits.

Previously, the author teased to Entertainment Weekly, “Never say never,” about a possible spinoff.

“If the story is there, then I’m there,” Jenny explained in June 2025. “As a storyteller, you just get hit with inspiration all the time. If I had a really great idea that I was excited by, that I wanted to keep telling the story, and if [the stars] were excited to do it, then I would be so pumped.”

However, the writer pointed out that a continuation “really depends on if I feel like there is more story to tell.”

“I love working with all these guys, that’s at the core of it,” Jenny added. “I would always welcome working with them on this, or something else. Who knows what the future holds?”

Belly has chosen Conrad in the Series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty. pic.twitter.com/5l0S602KCS — POP GOSSIP (@TheePopGossip) September 17, 2025

Does Belly Get Married to Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Not in the TV series, but in the books, yes — Belly marries Conrad. In the Prime Video show, however, Belly and Conrad reunite in Paris when he visits her for her 22nd birthday. A year into her Parisian lifestyle, Belly and Conrad rehash their memories — the good and bad ones — and come to terms with where they are now. Though Belly initially hesitates to put her heart out there, she and Conrad make things official by confessing their love and returning home to Cousins Beach.

What Happens to Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Jeremiah was brutally heartbroken when Belly left him, but he and Denise start something new at the end of season 3. So, don’t worry, Team Jeremiah fans — he isn’t left shattered at the end of TSITP.