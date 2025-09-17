Why ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Is Not Getting a Season 4 — But a Movie Instead

Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

The Summer I Turned Pretty series came to an end in September 2025 with its season 3 finale — but it’s coming back for a movie! Amazon confirmed the news shortly after the series finale aired, sending both Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah fans into an uproar. But one question remains: why didn’t they just continue the show with a season 4?

Below, Hollywood Life breaks down what we know about the decision to greenlight a TSITP movie instead of a fourth season.

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Continuing With Season 4?

No, The Summer I Turned Pretty is not continuing with a fourth season. Season 3 was its last.

Why Isn’t The Summer I Turned Pretty Getting a Season 4?

The short answer is that the original TSITP books ended with Conrad and Belly declaring their love and getting married. The series, on the other hand, ended season 3 without the couple’s wedding but teasing their new relationship after Conrad surprised Belly in Paris for her 22nd birthday.

Therefore, a movie could potentially unravel what Belly and Conrad’s future looks like — maybe even with a wedding!

Author Jenny Han also released a statement explaining the bombshell movie news. “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” she said. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

When Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Release Date?

At the time of publication, Amazon has not determined a release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.

Is There a Summer I Turned Pretty Spinoff Series?

At the time of publication, there is no confirmed spinoff series of TSITP, but Jenny hasn’t ruled out the possibility. During a June 2025 interview with Entertainment Weekly, she teased, “Never say never.”

“If the story is there, then I’m there,” Jenny explained. “As a storyteller, you just get hit with inspiration all the time. If I had a really great idea that I was excited by, that I wanted to keep telling the story, and if [the stars] were excited to do it, then I would be so pumped. … I love working with all these guys, that’s at the core of it. I would always welcome working with them on this, or something else. Who knows what the future holds?”

Nevertheless, the writer pointed out that a continuation “really depends on if I feel like there is more story to tell.”