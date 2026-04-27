Could Jimmy Kimmel Get Canceled? Why Melania Trump Wants Him Fired

Image Credit: Disney

Could Jimmy Kimmel face another problem? Seven months after the comedian’s late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was temporarily suspended over a comment about Charlie Kirk, First Lady Melania Trump is now calling for ABC, his parent network, to “take a stand” against his jokes. Her most recent remarks prompted viewers to wonder whether Jimmy’s show is in danger of being removed.

Here’s what we know so far about Jimmy’s future at ABC and why Melania is calling for the network to “take a stand.”

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Melania Trump?

During a taping of his late-night show on April 23, 2026, Jimmy cracked a joke about Melania and her husband, Donald Trump, in a mock version of the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He described her as having a “glow like an expectant widow,” then quipped about Donald’s depiction of himself as Jesus Christ.

“Our first lady is here. Mrs. Trump … you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Jimmy said. “By the way, in the unfortunate event that our president has a medical emergency tonight, do we have a doctor in the house — oh, I’m sorry. I mean, do we have a Jesus in the house? I always confuse them, too.”

What Did Melania Trump Say About Jimmy Kimmel?

Four days later, Melania took to X to blast Jimmy as a “coward.” Her response also came two days after the April 25, 2026, White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where suspected gunman Cole Allen opened fire.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country,” Melania tweeted. “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy – his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.”

Going on to write that others like Jimmy “shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate,” the first lady accused the comedian of hiding “behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.”

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand,” Melania continued. “How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?”

Is Jimmy Kimmel Getting Canceled by ABC?

At the time of publication, Jimmy has not been taken off the air again, nor has his show been canceled.

ABC has not publicly commented on Melania’s remarks about Jimmy. It’s unclear if the network will hurl another suspension at him.

Shortly after Melania spoke her piece about Jimmy, Donald took to Truth Social, calling for the comedian to be “immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

“Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking,” the Republican president began in his message. “He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren’t, and never would be. He then stated, ‘Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.’ A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason. I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale.”