Jimmy Kimmel’s Salary: How Much Money ABC Pays Him

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Jimmy Kimmel has been a fixture in late-night TV since Jimmy Kimmel Live! launched in 2003. But after his September 2025 comments about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk sparked backlash, ABC briefly suspended the show. Now, more than six months later, he angered First Lady Melania Trump.

In his monologue last year, Kimmel accused “many in MAGA land” of trying to “capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk” and suggested conservatives were “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them” in order to score political points. Authorities have identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspect in Kirk’s killing.

The fallout was immediate. ABC first announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be “pre-empted indefinitely,” and President Donald Trump praised the suspension on social media as “Great for America.” Days later, however, ABC clarified its decision. On September 22, a spokesperson for the network told multiple outlets, “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

In April 2026, Kimmel joked about the White House Correspondents’ Dinner two days before a shooting took place at the actual dinner in Washington, D.C. Melania Trump then slammed the comedian for making a joke about her glowing like an “expectant widow.”

Many are now wondering not just about the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! but also about the host’s salary, net worth, and long-standing career with ABC. Learn more about his career below.

Was Jimmy Kimmel Canceled?

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has not been canceled, though it was briefly suspended by ABC in September 2025. The controversy began with Kimmel’s September 15 opening monologue, in which he said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

The network pulled the show from many ABC affiliates and stated that programming will be adjusted while the suspension is in place. Nexstar, which owns ABC stations across the country, announced it would stop airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! “for the foreseeable future,” saying it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk.” The Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr publicly praised Nexstar’s move, urging other broadcasters to follow suit.

Although the president and first lady called for Kimmel to be fired in April 2026, his show has not been canceled by Disney at the time of publication.

What Is Jimmy Kimmel’s Net Worth in 2025?

As of 2026, Kimmel’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC Salary?

Kimmel reportedly earns $16 million per year for hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, per Celebrity Net Worth.