Jimmy Kimmel Net Worth: How the Late-Night Host Made His Millions

Image Credit: Getty Images

For more than two decades, Jimmy Kimmel has been a fixture in late-night television, fronting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC since 2003. His sharp humor and hosting skills have made him a go-to personality not just for his nightly show but also for major events like the Oscars and the Emmys. In September 2025, Kimmel picked up a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show thanks to his work on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Yet the win came at a turbulent moment: ABC moved to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! after backlash over his comments about Tyler Robinson, the suspect accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The decision has thrown his future into question. The decision sparked strong reactions. “Some of the sickest conduct possible,” said FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who praised ABC affiliates like Nexstar for pulling the show. “We at the FCC are going to force the public interest obligation. There are broadcasters out there that don’t like it, they can turn in their license in to the FCC,” he added.

With his show on hold, many are now curious about the late-night star’s salary, career earnings, and overall net worth. Find out more below.

What Is Jimmy Kimmel’s Net Worth in 2025?

As of 2025, Jimmy Kimmel’s net worth is estimated at around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His decades-long career in late night, combined with hosting major events like the Oscars and producing other TV projects, has made him one of the wealthiest figures in comedy. Despite his show’s current suspension, Kimmel’s long run on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and steady stream of side projects have cemented his financial success.

What Is Jimmy Kimmel’s Salary From ABC?

Kimmel reportedly earns $15 million per year for hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say?

Kimmel sparked backlash after his monologue comments about Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect accused of killing Kirk. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host accused “many in MAGA land” of trying to “capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk” and said conservatives were “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them” in order to score political points.

An ABC spokesperson confirmed on September 17 that Kimmel’s show “will be pre-empted indefinitely” over the comments.

But prior to his monologue, Kimmel had posted a more somber message on social media. “Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence,” he wrote.