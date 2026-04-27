Jimmy Kimmel Net Worth: How the Late-Night Host Made His Millions

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For more than two decades, Jimmy Kimmel has been a staple of late-night television, hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC since 2003. His sharp humor and hosting skills have made him a go-to personality not just for his nightly show but also for major events like the Oscars and the Emmys. In September 2025, Kimmel even picked up a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for his work on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

The honor came during a turbulent time, though, as ABC moved to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! after backlash over his comments about Tyler Robinson, the suspect accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The suspension drew strong reactions, with FCC Chair Brendan Carr calling Kimmel’s conduct “some of the sickest possible” and praising affiliates that pulled the show.

ABC brought Jimmy Kimmel Live! back, but seven months later, he stirred up controversy once again when he joked about the White House Correspondents’ Dinner two days before a shooting took place at the event. Many are, once agin, looking into his salary, career earnings, and overall net worth. Here’s what we know.

What Is Jimmy Kimmel’s Net Worth in 2026?

As of 2026, Jimmy Kimmel’s net worth is estimated at around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His decades-long career in late night, combined with hosting major events like the Oscars and producing other TV projects, has made him one of the wealthiest figures in comedy.

What Is Jimmy Kimmel’s Salary From ABC?

Kimmel earns $16 million per year for hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, per Celebrity Net Worth.

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Charlie Kirk?

Kimmel sparked backlash after his monologue comments about Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect accused of killing Kirk. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host accused “many in MAGA land” of trying to “capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk” and said conservatives were “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them” in order to score political points.

An ABC spokesperson confirmed on September 17 that Kimmel’s show “will be pre-empted indefinitely” over the comments.

But prior to his monologue, Kimmel had posted a more somber message on social media. “Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence,” he wrote.

Shortly thereafter, ABC confirmed that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would return.

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Melania Trump?

In a mock version of the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, two days before the actual event took place in April 2026, Kimmel made a joke about Melania having a “glow like an expectant widow,” then quipped about Donald’s depiction of himself as Jesus Christ.

“Our first lady is here. Mrs. Trump … you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Jimmy said. “By the way, in the unfortunate event that our president has a medical emergency tonight, do we have a doctor in the house — oh, I’m sorry. I mean, do we have a Jesus in the house? I always confuse them, too.”

Four days later, Melania blasted Kimmel as a “coward” in an X post. Her response came two days after the April 25, 2026, White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where suspected gunman Cole Allen opened fire.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country,” Melania tweeted. “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy – his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.”