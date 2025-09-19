What Is the FCC? Defining the Federal Communications Commission & Its Purpose

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension has dominated headlines after ABC pulled the late-night host off the air following backlash over his controversial monologue about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The Federal Communications Commission praised ABC’s move — and President Donald Trump went further, saying that the decision is “Great News for America.” As free speech protests swell, many are asking: what exactly is the FCC, what authority does it have, and what role is it playing in all this?

What Is the FCC?

The Federal Communications Commission is an independent government agency created in 1934 to oversee U.S. communications. It covers TV, radio, wire, satellite, and broadband. As the FCC itself explains on its website, one its mission is to provide “leadership in strengthening the defense of the nation’s communications infrastructure.”

What Does the FCC Do?

The FCC enforces rules for broadcasting and communications, including licensing TV and radio stations, setting decency standards, allocating spectrum for wireless networks, and cracking down on fraud. In the wake of Kimmel’s suspension, FCC Chair Brendan Carr said broadcasters “have a responsibility to the public” and praised ABC for taking action after the late-night host’s monologue drew criticism.

Who Runs the FCC?

The agency is led by five commissioners nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. One is appointed chair. The current chair, Brendan Carr, has called Kimmel’s remarks “the sickest conduct possible” and warned that the FCC could consider revoking ABC affiliates’ licenses as punishment.

Did the FCC Cancel Jimmy Kimmel?

No. ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! — not the FCC. However, the agency’s leadership publicly applauded the decision. In an interview on conservative commentator Benny Johnson’s podcast, Carr said about Kimmel’s show, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

On September 18, 2024, Stephen Colbert addressed the controversy in a monologue on his now-canceled late-night show, saying, “After threats from Trump’s FCC chair, ABC yanked Jimmy Kimmel off the air indefinitely. That is blatant censorship … With an autocrat, you can’t give an inch … If ABC thinks this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive”