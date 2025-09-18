Is ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Canceled? Get Updates on the Late-Night Show’s Fate

Image Credit: Disney

Jimmy Kimmel is suspended from future broadcasts of his late-night comedy show “indefinitely, according to a statement from ABC. Just two months after Stephen Colbert‘s CBS show was axed, Kimmel’s was pulled off the air after the comedian made a comment related to Charlie Kirk‘s death and his suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson. Naturally, viewers wondered if the on-air suspension indicates a termination. So, is Jimmy Kimmel Live! canceled?

“Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be pre-empted indefinitely,” an ABC spokesperson said in a statement. According to CNN, the rep did not share further details. Kimmel has yet to publicly comment on ABC’s decision to yank his show off the air.

Below, get updates on the status of Kimmel’s comedy show.

Was Jimmy Kimmel Fired?

No, Kimmel was not fired by ABC, though he has been suspended until further notice.

Why Was Jimmy Kimmel Suspended?

ABC declined to elaborate on Kimmel’s suspension, but ABC affiliate Nexstar said it would not broadcast Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the “foreseeable future,” adding that it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

Brendan Carr, the head of the Federal Communications Commission, criticized Kimmel’s comments related to Kirk’s shooting. Carr appeared on Benny Johnson’s show and said, “This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney. We can do this the easy way or the hard way. Disney needs to see some change here, but the individual licensed stations that are taking their content, it’s time for them to step up and say this, you know, garbage to the extent that that’s what comes down the pipe in the future isn’t something that we think serves the needs of our local communities. … There’s calls for Kimmel to be fired. I think you could certainly see a path forward for suspension over this.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s full comments on Charlie Kirk which led to his show being taken off air indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/Ctg7LL8HWL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2025

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Charlie Kirk?

Kimmel condemned political violence and sent his condolences to Kirk’s family after the late Turning Point USA founder’s death was confirmed on September 10, 2025.

“Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?” Kimmel wrote via Instagram. “On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence.”

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Tyler Robinson?

Kimmel referred to the “MAGA gang” while discussing Robinson, Kirk’s suspected shooter.

“The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said during an episode of his show. “In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”

The comedian also showed Donald Trump‘s response to a reporter when asked how he was mourning Kirk.

“I think very good, and by the way, right there — do you see all the trucks?” the president asked, before adding, “They just started construction for the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they’ve been trying to get as, you know, for about 150 years. And it’s gonna be a beauty.”

Will Jimmy Kimmel Live! Be Canceled?

At the time of publication, there is no set air date for Kimmel’s return. However, ABC has not canceled his show altogether.

Reports suggest that Kimmel might walk away from ABC, though. Daily Mail reported that he’s “actively looking for ways to get out of his contract.”