Does Charlie Kirk Have Children? About the Late Conservative Activist’s Kids & Family

Image Credit: Getty Images

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and a leading conservative activist, was tragically killed at just 31 years old. On September 10, 2025, Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during his “American Comeback Tour,” shocking both supporters and critics alike.

In the aftermath of his death, President Donald Trump paid tribute to his longtime ally. “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. He added, “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

With the news of his passing, attention has also turned to Kirk’s personal life, particularly his family. Below, Hollywood Life takes a closer look at Kirk’s wife and children.

Who Is Charlie Kirk’s Wife?

Kirk was married to Erika Frantzve, a podcaster, entrepreneur, and former beauty queen who won the title of Miss Arizona USA in 2012. The couple tied the knot in May 2021 after Kirk proposed in 2020. Erika is deeply involved in conservative circles herself, hosting Midweek Rise Up and running her own faith-based lifestyle brand. Together, she and Charlie often appeared at public events and shared their lives on social media, presenting a united front as one of the right’s most visible young couples.

Did Charlie Kirk Have Children?

Yes. Charlie and Erika were parents to two young children. Their first child, a daughter, was born in August 2022, followed by a son in May 2024.