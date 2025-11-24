Search

Do Charlie & Erika Kirk Have Children? All About Their Kids & Family

Following Charlie Kirk’s passing, many have wondered about his kids and family. Learn more about them here.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
November 24, 2025 3:47PM EST
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Image Credit: Getty Images

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and a leading conservative activist, was killed at just 31 years old. On September 10, 2025, Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during his “American Comeback Tour,” shocking both supporters and critics alike.

In the aftermath of his death, President Donald Trump paid tribute to his longtime ally. “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. He added, “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 15: A photo of political media personality Charlie Kirk, his children and wife, Erika, is seen after an all-member memorial service in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Monday, September 15, 2025. Kirk was murdered during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

With the news of his passing, attention has also turned to Kirk’s personal life, particularly his family. Below, Hollywood Life takes a closer look at Kirk’s wife and children.

Who Is Charlie Kirk’s Wife?

Kirk was married to Erika Frantzve, a podcaster, entrepreneur, and former beauty queen who won the title of Miss Arizona USA in 2012. The couple tied the knot in May 2021 after Kirk proposed in 2020. Erika is deeply involved in conservative circles herself, hosting “Midweek Rise Up” and running her own faith-based lifestyle brand. Together, she and Charlie often appeared at public events and shared their lives on social media, presenting a united front as one of the right’s most visible young couples.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (from left to right) Sergio Gor, Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk, and Erika Frantzve watch on stage as The Village People perform YMCA during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Sergio Gor; Donald Trump Jr.; Charlie Kirk; Erika Frantzve
(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Erika was first seen in Phoenix, Arizona, as she deplaned from Air Force Two with her children after Charlie’s body was flown in. Second Lady Usha Vance held Erika’s hand to comfort her, while Vice President J.D. Vance joined pallbearers in carrying Charlie’s casket.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vice President JD Vance (R) second lady Usha Vance (C) and Erika Kirk deplane Air Force Two while escorting the body of Charlie Kirk on September 11, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Wednesday in Utah. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
(Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Since then, Erika has stepped into the public eye on her own. On September 12, she delivered an emotional speech to mourners, saying, “If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country, and this world.” Just days later, on September 18, she was unanimously elected CEO and chair of Turning Point USA, solidifying her role as the new face of the organization.

Did Charlie Kirk Have Children?

Yes. Charlie and Erika were parents to two young children. Their first child, a daughter, was born in August 2022, followed by a son in May 2024.

In the weeks following her late husband’s death, Erika revealed that she had prayed for more children with him.

“We wanted to have four,” she revealed in a November 2025 conversation with Megyn Kelly. “And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered. I was like, ‘Oh, goodness, that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe.'”