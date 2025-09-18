What Did Jimmy Kimmel Really Say About Charlie Kirk & Tyler Robinson? Full Comment

Image Credit: Disney

Jimmy Kimmel is the latest late-night television host to face a problem with a network. Just months after Stephen Colbert‘s CBS show was gutted, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was pulled off the air “indefinitely” after Kimmel made a comment about the murder of Charlie Kirk and the suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be pre-empted indefinitely,” an ABC representative said. According to CNN, the spokesperson declined to share further details.

So, what exactly did Kimmel say about Kirk and Robinson? We have the full comment below.

Why Was Jimmy Kimmel Suspended?

While ABC declined to elaborate on Kimmel’s suspension, Nexstar, an ABC affiliate, said it would not broadcast Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the “foreseeable future,” adding that it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

Brendan Carr, the head of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), seemingly put pressure on Disney — which owns ABC — to take action against Kimmel for his comments about Kirk’s shooting. Carr appeared on Benny Johnson’s show and said, “This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney. We can do this the easy way or the hard way. Disney needs to see some change here, but the individual licensed stations that are taking their content, it’s time for them to step up and say this, you know, garbage to the extent that that’s what comes down the pipe in the future isn’t something that we think serves the needs of our local communities. … There’s calls for Kimmel to be fired. I think you could certainly see a path forward for suspension over this.”

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Charlie Kirk? His Condolences

Shortly after Kirk’s death was announced on September 10, 2025, Kimmel condemned political violence and sent his condolences to the late Turning Point USA founder’s family.

“Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?” Kimmel wrote in an Instagram message. “On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s full comments on Charlie Kirk which led to his show being taken off air indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/Ctg7LL8HWL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel’s Real Comment About Charlie Kirk & Tyler Robinson

“The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said during an episode of his late-night show. “In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”

Kimmel then pointed out how Donald Trump responded to a reporter’s question on how he was coping with the death of his late friend Kirk.

“I think very good, and by the way, right there — do you see all the trucks?” the president asked. “They just started construction for the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they’ve been trying to get as, you know, for about 150 years. And it’s gonna be a beauty.”

Is Jimmy Kimmel Getting Fired?

ABC has not commented on the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Therefore, it’s unclear if the late-night comedy show could be canceled. At the time of publication, Kimmel has not been fired; he’s been suspended.

What Is Jimmy Kimmel’s Salary at ABC?

Kimmel’s salary at ABC is around $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has a net worth of about $50 million per year.