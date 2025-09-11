Celebrity Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death: Read Statements From Chris Pratt, Jimmy Kimmel & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Charlie Kirk is credited with mobilizing the youth vote in Donald Trump‘s favor. The late 31-year-old conservative activist was speaking to a large crowd on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University, where he was fatally shot. The moment shook the country, and people from both sides of the political aisles expressed condolences for Kirk and his family.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled statements from celebrities regarding Kirk’s murder.

Chris Pratt

“Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country,” Pratt tweeted after Kirk was shot. “We need God’s grace. God help us.”

Jimmy Kimmel

“Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?” Kimmel wrote in a message he shared to Instagram. “On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence.”

Stephen Colbert

“After our scripts for tonight’s show were finished this afternoon, we here at The Late Show learned that Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist was killed at a speaking engagement in Utah,” Colbert’s statement read. “Our condolences go out to his family and all of his loved ones. I’m old enough to personally remember the political violence of the 1960s, and I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences. Political violence only leads to more political violence, and I pray with all my heart that this is the abhorrent action of a mad man and not a sign of things to come.”

Russell Brand

“He was a good, strange Christian man. Dear God please comfort his family,” Brand tweeted. “This may be the Turning Point he dedicated his short life to. RIP ‘Right-Wing Rainman.”

Rosie O’Donnell

“No just no – do not become the murderer – this is wrong on every level- #werallamericans,” Rosie wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Kirk.

Rob Schneider

“As we pray for our dear friend and brother in Christ, American Patriot, Father, Husband and son, Charlie Kirk, We know that our God is a loving God,” Schneider tweeted. “And we must remember that vengeance is the Lord’s. Not ours. Deuteronomy 32:35 ‘To me belongeth vengeance, and recompence; their foot shall slide in due time: for the day of their calamity is at hand, and the things that shall come upon them make haste.’ May Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior bless and heal our brother Charlie, and give peace to his family and friends at this time [sic].”

Arnold Schwarzenegger

“My heart is with Charlie Kirk’s family, and with the United States,” the actor and politician tweeted. “Politics has become a disease in this country, and it’s deadly. But don’t listen to the pessimists who say there is no cure. There is a cure. It is inside of us. We must find our better angels and walk back from the extremes. If we can’t agree on anything else, we must find agreement that we don’t solve our debates with violence. This is a horrible tragedy. May it also be a moment for everyone to rediscover their humanity.”

Savannah Chrisley

“I am numb. I can’t believe I’m even writing these words,” Chrisley wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “Charlie Kirk changed my life…he brought me into the Turning Point family this past year, and I was supposed to be standing next to him at every college this October. Instead, I sit here with a broken heart, devastated beyond words.”

Josh Duhamel

“RIP Charlie Kirk. Please remember, no matter what your political beliefs, that this man had a wife and two beautiful children who no longer have him,” the actor wrote in an Instagram post. “Please pray for this madness to stop.”