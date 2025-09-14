Creative Arts Emmys Vs. Primetime Emmys: What’s The Difference ?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Television Academy is hosting the 77th annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 14, 2025, live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony will be led by comedian Nate Bargatze, who is set to bring his signature wit to TV’s biggest night. Last year, the Emmys made history with the first father-and-son-hosting duo, Dan and Eugene Levy, who brought plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments to the stage.

Hosts Dan and Eugene Levy open the 2024 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/5vL2clJhIW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 16, 2024

While the Primetime Emmys are the main event that everyone tunes in to watch, many fans may not realize that the celebration actually spans multiple nights. The Creative Arts Emmys, which spotlight technical and artistic achievements along with guest performance categories, were held earlier on September 6 and 7.

According to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the organization “is dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy® Award.”

To clarify the difference between the two events, HollywoodLife has gathered some information to help you better understand each show.

What Are the Creative Arts Emmys?

The Creative Arts Emmys are held to present several awards ahead of the main event. This night specifically honors achievements in television categories such as programs, performance, animation, art direction, casting, choreography, and more.

What Are the Primetime Emmy Awards?

The Primetime Emmys are the awards show most people tune in to watch. This event presents the most anticipated awards to television programs recognized for excellence throughout the year. Awards given include categories like Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Drama, and more.

What Time Are the 2025 Emmys?

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 14, 2025, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Where Are the 2025 Emmys?

This year’s Emmys will once again take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, the longtime home of Hollywood’s biggest TV night.

Who Won at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys?

The 2025 Creative Arts Emmys celebrated the best in behind-the-scenes artistry and standout performances ahead of the primetime ceremony. The Studio emerged as the biggest winner of the weekend with nine awards, including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series as well as honors in cinematography and editing. Close behind, The Penguin picked up eight trophies, showcasing its strength in technical categories like visual effects and sound. Severance continued its strong Emmy momentum, winning six awards, among them Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Merritt Wever. Andor also made waves with four wins, including Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes and recognition for production design and visual effects. In a historic moment, Julie Andrews earned Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her narration as Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton. On the reality side, Queer Eye claimed Outstanding Structured Reality Program, while Love on the Spectrum won for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.