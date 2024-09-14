Who Are Eugene and Dan Levy? Meet the 2024 Emmys Hosts

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by legendary comedy actor Eugene Levy and his actor-producer son, Dan Levy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Levys, both four-time Emmy winners, as they host the ceremony this Sunday.

Meet the Levy Family

Eugene and Dan are part of a well-known Canadian family in the entertainment industry.

Dan’s sister, Sarah Levy, has also pursued a career in acting and starred in Schitt’s Creek alongside her brother and father, while their mother, Deborah Divine, is a producer and screenwriter. Deborah, who has been married to the American Pie actor since 1977, has production credits on ’90s TV shows like Another World and Higgins Boys and Gruber. She also served as a production manager on Search for Tomorrow and The Edge of Night and is credited as a screenwriter for the TV series Maniac Mansion.

Eugene credits Deborah with the decision to raise their family in Toronto instead of a showbiz hub like Los Angeles or New York City. “There’s something about raising kids in a show-bizzy kind of environment that’s a little scary,” he told PEOPLE in 2019. “Toronto is just a very normal town. They could grow up with all options open to them of what they wanted to do. We didn’t want them to be locked into show business. Of course, the irony is they both went into acting — and now we’re all on a show together.”

What Have the Hosts Worked On?

Dan and Eugene, the creators of Schitt’s Creek, made Emmy history in September 2020 when the final season of the show swept the comedy categories during a virtual ceremony held due to the pandemic. Dan became the first performer to win four Emmys in a single prime-time telecast for writing, directing, best supporting actor, and best comedy series. His acting credits include his breakout role in Schitt’s Creek, alongside his father, as well as guest roles in series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sex Education, and The Idol.

Eugene’s acting career spans more than 50 years, with television credits including SCTV and Schitt’s Creek. On film, he has starred in comedy classics such as Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, and A Mighty Wind. Currently, Eugene appears as himself, playing the actor version of Steve Martin’s character in Only Murders in the Building.

Both Eugene and Dan are Primetime Emmy winners. Eugene has four Emmys—two of them for Schitt’s Creek—including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series as a producer in 2020.

Have the Levys Shared Anything About Their Hosting Plans?

“We hope to kick it off in a way that’s kind of energized,” Eugene told On The Red Carpet’s George Pennacchio about their hosting plan.

The Levys are planning to take a “gentler approach” to their Emmys hosting gig. “Just paying tribute to television, certainly the nominees, but also to the medium that gave us both our starts,” Eugene explained in a Los Angeles Times profile he shared with his son. “It’s always struck me as odd when jokes are made at the expense of the nominees — they’ve put in the work, and it’s their night. You have to have enough respect for the awards show itself. Otherwise, why are we here?”

Dan added that they both want the show “to feel celebratory” while still maintaining “a bit of an edge.”

“People, from what I’ve been told, are kind of excited that we’re not hard-edged comics, that there will be a kind of warmth to the room,” Dan continued. “It’s trying to marry all of those things without being boring, ultimately. But we’re getting there.”

When asked by Pennacchio about the number of surprises they have planned for the show, Eugene responded without hesitation, “Eleven.”

“I’m also going with eleven,” Dan echoed.

Who Is Presenting at the 2024 Emmys?

Among the standout presenters is Dick Van Dyke, a Hollywood legend who turns 98 in December. Van Dyke is a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner and a two-time Daytime Emmy Award winner, with his most recent win for a guest role on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

Are the Hosts Nominated for Any Awards?

For Eugene, the night will be jam-packed. In addition to his hosting duties this year, the actor is nominated for his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category.